Global Data Privacy Software Market to Surpass USD 9.80 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising AI-Driven Compliance Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Privacy Software Market size was worth USD 4.50 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 9.80 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.12% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

Due to the growing need for safe data governance and regulatory compliance, the market for data privacy software is expanding quickly on a global scale. Growth is further supported by AI driven privacy automation and cloud-based security frameworks.





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The market for data privacy software in the United States was estimated to be worth USD 1.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.74% from 2026 to 2035, reaching approximately USD 2.33 billion.

The market for data privacy software in the United States is growing rapidly owing to the high demand for regulatory compliance and safe governance of enterprise data in the BFSI, healthcare, and IT industries. The market growth will be attributed to the growing use of AI-enabled privacy solutions and cloud privacy platforms.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment Model

Cloud-based dominated the data privacy software market with 63.45 % share in 2025 and it is also fastest growing segment driven by strong enterprise shift toward scalable and cost-efficient privacy solutions across multi cloud and hybrid IT environments.

By Organization Size

Large enterprises dominated the data privacy software market with 58.47% share in 2025 driven by their extensive data ecosystems and high volume of sensitive enterprise data across BFSI healthcare IT and government sectors. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to rising digital adoption and increasing awareness of data protection regulations.

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare dominated the data privacy software market with 31.85% share in 2025 due to high volume of sensitive patient data generated across hospitals clinics and digital health platforms. Financial services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to rising digital banking fintech expansion and increasing online transactions.

By Data Type

Personal identifiable information (PII) dominated the data privacy software market with 55.63% share in 2025 due to massive volume of personal data collected across digital platforms, banking systems, healthcare records, and e-commerce transactions. Sensitive data segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2035 due to rising cyber threats and increasing exposure of critical enterprise information.

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Regional Insights:

North America was the leading region for data privacy software, having earned maximum revenue shares of around 37.92% in 2025 owing to the high demand for data privacy software in BFSI, healthcare IT, and the governmental sector in addition to the increasing implementation of cloud-based privacy platforms, AI-based compliance solutions, and automated data governance solutions. North America was home to many prominent vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and Informatica.

The Asia Pacific segment has a market share of around 10.65% in 2025 and is projected to have the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 because of the digital revolution driving internet adoption and data security laws becoming stringent in countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Players:

OneTrust

TrustArc

BigID

Securiti.ai

DataGrail

Osano

Usercentrics

Didomi

WireWheel

Transcend

Privitar

Spirion

Varonis Systems

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Salesforce

Informatica

Collibra

Rapid Digital Transformation to Augment Market Expansion Globally

With increased digital transformation in various industries, the use of cloud applications and other technologies has led to generation of huge volumes of structured and unstructured data. There is also increased reliance on cloud services, remote working arrangements, and applications with artificial intelligence capabilities, hence need for protection of data. With such complexity in data management, the trend is shifting towards automation for identification and classification of data as well as encryption.

Recent Developments:

2026: OneTrust enhanced its AI driven privacy platform by improving automated data mapping, compliance monitoring, and real time regulatory reporting across global enterprises.

2026: Microsoft upgraded Microsoft Purview with advanced data classification, AI based compliance automation, and stronger security controls across hybrid and cloud environments.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Regulatory Compliance & Deployment Metrics – helps you understand enterprise adoption of data privacy software for GDPR, CCPA, DPDP, and other compliance frameworks, including cloud-based versus on-premises deployment trends and enterprise-wide implementation timelines.

– helps you understand enterprise adoption of data privacy software for GDPR, CCPA, DPDP, and other compliance frameworks, including cloud-based versus on-premises deployment trends and enterprise-wide implementation timelines. Data Discovery & Privacy Automation Metrics – helps you evaluate the effectiveness of automated data discovery, sensitive data classification, compliance automation efficiency, and reductions in manual regulatory reporting workloads across organizations.

– helps you evaluate the effectiveness of automated data discovery, sensitive data classification, compliance automation efficiency, and reductions in manual regulatory reporting workloads across organizations. Data Protection & Incident Response Metrics – helps you analyze advancements in encryption, masking, tokenization, breach detection, and incident response capabilities improving enterprise data protection and mitigation efficiency.

– helps you analyze advancements in encryption, masking, tokenization, breach detection, and incident response capabilities improving enterprise data protection and mitigation efficiency. AI-Driven Privacy Technology & Pet Metrics – helps you uncover adoption trends in AI and machine learning for privacy risk detection, privacy-enhancing technologies such as differential privacy and federated learning, and automated consent management systems.

– helps you uncover adoption trends in AI and machine learning for privacy risk detection, privacy-enhancing technologies such as differential privacy and federated learning, and automated consent management systems. Zero-Trust & Next-Generation Privacy Governance Metrics – helps you identify innovation activity in zero-trust architecture integration, next-generation privacy governance platforms, encryption technologies, and data lineage management solutions.

– helps you identify innovation activity in zero-trust architecture integration, next-generation privacy governance platforms, encryption technologies, and data lineage management solutions. Market Intelligence & Digital Transformation Metrics – helps you assess the impact of global data protection laws, cross-border data transfer regulations, cloud service provider expansion, cybersecurity integration, and privacy-first digital transformation strategies driving market growth globally.

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