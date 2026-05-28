eVTOL Aircraft Market Expected to Reach US$ 5585.23 Million by 2034

New York, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners, a global market research and advisory firm with over two decades of domain expertise, today published its latest market intelligence report on the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market. The study finds the market, valued at US$ 659.12 million in 2025, is projected to reach US$ 5585.23 million by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.80% over the 2025 - 2034 forecast period. Research draws on primary interviews with C-suite executives, OEM engineers, procurement heads, and policy analysts across more than 15 countries, augmented by proprietary databases and third-party validation.

Market Overview

The eVTOL aircraft industry is currently under its development phase and has not been commercialized yet. However, the developments across the market are rapidly growing as most of the companies involved in manufacturing and production of eVTOL aircraft are majorly focusing on testing, certifications of their eVTOL products to cater to the growing market demand. Moreover, some of the vendors have already grabbed some major contracts from different customers in order to have an early mover advantages in the booming market.

Additionally, the demand for urban air mobility is also on a high rise across some major countries which is also leading to the introduction of new markets for eVTOL aircrafts. Furthermore, the increasing investments in the development of eVTOL platforms for different applications such as air taxis, cargo transport, tourism, medical logistics, etc. is one of the major factors expected to aid the growth for the eVTOL aircraft market during the near future that will also bring a drastic change in the preference of transportation mode worldwide.

latest research on the eVTOL Aircraft Market, covering market size forecasts, growth drivers, regulatory trends, and competitive insights. You may access the Sample document here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007568/





Key Market Findings

Regional Leader: North America is forecast to account for over 38% of global market share by 2031, led by US, Canada, and Mexico.

North America is forecast to account for over 38% of global market share by 2031, led by US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe: Europe holds the second-largest share at over 35%, with the Germany market projected to grow at a 40.4% CAGR through 2034.

Europe holds the second-largest share at over 35%, with the Germany market projected to grow at a 40.4% CAGR through 2034. Dominant Segment: Lift plus cruise retains the largest product segment share; multirotor and vectored thrust remain the highest-volume units globally.

Lift plus cruise retains the largest product segment share; multirotor and vectored thrust remain the highest-volume units globally. Fastest-Growing Segment: Hybrid registers the fastest CAGR at 37.6%, driven extended range, operational flexibility, and improved payload capacity.

Hybrid registers the fastest CAGR at 37.6%, driven extended range, operational flexibility, and improved payload capacity. Leading Operation Mode: The piloted dominates by current regulatory safety standards, the need for human judgment during complex urban operations, and near-term market readiness.

The piloted dominates by current regulatory safety standards, the need for human judgment during complex urban operations, and near-term market readiness. Application: Inspection, surveying, and mapping is the fastest-growing application segment, supported by the need for low-altitude, highly efficient aerial data collection to support infrastructure, agriculture, and urban planning.

Primary Growth Driver: Development of Electric Propulsion-Based eVTOL Aircraft

Electric propulsion systems offer several advantages over conventional fuel-powered engines, including lower operating costs, reduced carbon emissions, quieter operations, and improved energy efficiency. These benefits are encouraging governments, urban planners, and private companies to invest heavily in advanced air mobility solutions for urban transportation. In addition, rapid advancements in battery technology, lightweight materials, and autonomous flight systems are enhancing the performance, safety, and range of eVTOL aircraft.

Growing concerns regarding urban traffic congestion and environmental sustainability are further increasing the demand for electric air taxis and short-distance aerial transportation. Major aerospace companies and startups are actively developing innovative electric propulsion technologies, leading to increased research and development activities and strategic partnerships. As a result, the continuous evolution of electric propulsion-based eVTOL aircraft is expected to accelerate market expansion in the coming year.

Air Taxi: A High-Value End-Market

Air Taxi application segment is expected to attract the highest demand in the forecast period in the global eVTOL aircraft market. The development of air taxis is gaining momentum due to the rising focus on urban air mobility solutions across the urban transportation sector. As the urban air mobility solutions providers look forward for more sustainable, environmentally friendly and reliable mode of passenger taxis, as well as app-based ride sharing air taxis, the demand for eVTOL aircraft air taxis is expected to rise during the projected period. Moreover, many of the key market players are investing and forming strategic partnerships for development of eVTOL air taxis.

Ask for Customization: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007568/

Segment Analysis

Lift Plus Cruise - Market-Leading Product Segment

The lift plus cruise technology eVTOL aircraft uses one set of engines for lift only and another set of engines for both lift and cruise. These eVTOL aircrafts have a wing for an efficient cruise but they use two different propulsion systems for hover and cruise. The lift plus cruise eVTOL aircraft is equipped with the passenger pod supported on a pair of large wings. For instance, in November 2023, Eve Air Mobility, in collaboration with Hunch Mobility, announced plans to introduce electric commuter flights in Bangalore as part of its broader urban air mobility strategy. The initiative highlights the development of a four-passenger electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed with a lift-plus-cruise configuration, using dedicated rotors for vertical lift and fixed wings for efficient forward flight. This design approach reflects a key trend in the expanding eVTOL aircraft market, where manufacturers are focusing on improving range, energy efficiency, and urban operational feasibility.

Hybrid - Fastest-Growing at 37.6% CAGR

Hybrid propulsion type eVTOL aircraft uses energy generated by diesel-burning piston engine and electric generators for powering the aircraft. The hybrid propulsion system is the most viable solution for an energy efficient, cleaner and quieter aircraft propulsion, as it combines the advantages of the conventional propulsion system and the all-electric system. Moreover, hybrid propulsion system offers operational flexibility and allows the eVTOL aircraft to take vertical flight approach. In addition, a hybrid propulsion based eVTOL aircraft minimizes the energy consumption, reduces the noise of the aircraft and carbon emissions, due to which it has been adopted by various market players operating in the eVTOL aircraft market to develop their eVTOL aircrafts.

Piloted - Fastest-Growing Drivetrain

Piloted eVTOL aircrafts are one of the most common prototypes that are being developed and tested across the eVTOL industry. Some of the major examples of piloted eVTOL aircraft includes CityAirbus NexGen, Lilium Jets, Eve eVTOL, and Nexus Series. Piloted eVTOL aircrafts require pilot certification and training. As the demand for air taxis is expected to rise in the coming years there will be huge demand for uniquely trained professional pilots to safely fly passengers. New and advanced pilot training technologies and methodologies will shift the training paradigm.

Get a customized report to align these insights with your strategic business objectives

Regional Analysis

North America - Largest and Fastest-Growing Market

North America dominates the global market and is projected to account for over 38% of total market share by 2031. US remains the single largest national market driven by strong venture capital funding, advanced aerospace infrastructure, and supportive FAA pilot programs for urban air mobility. Rising demand for sustainable transportation, growing congestion in cities, and defense applications further accelerate adoption. Partnerships between technology firms, airlines, and manufacturers encourage rapid innovation. High consumer awareness, expanding battery research, and government investments in smart mobility networks continue strengthening commercial and opportunities across the region.

Europe - Sustained by Federal Investment

Europe holds the second-largest share of the global market at over 35%. The Germany is the primary driver, with its eVTOL aircrafts market forecast to grow at a 40.4% CAGR through 2034. Strong collaboration between the European Union, aerospace companies, and research institutions supports certification and infrastructure development. Increasing urbanization and demand for low-emission transport solutions encourage adoption in metropolitan areas.

Market Dynamics: Key Opportunities and Challenges

Rising Need for Low-Emission and Sustainable Transport Alternatives in Cities Foster Market Development: The rising need for low-emission and sustainable transport alternatives in cities is a key driver of the eVTOL aircraft market growth. As urban populations expand, congestion and air pollution from traditional road and air transport intensify, pushing governments and companies to seek cleaner mobility solutions. Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft offer a promising option by using electric propulsion systems that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution. These aircraft can bypass ground traffic, shorten commute times, and integrate with renewable energy sources, making them attractive for future urban air mobility networks and sustainable smart city transportation worldwide.

Development of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous eVTOL Systems: The development of autonomous and semi-autonomous electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) systems is a major catalyst for growth in the eVTOL aircraft market. These technologies reduce the need for highly skilled pilots, lowering operational costs and enabling scalable air mobility services in urban and regional transportation networks. As autonomy advances, manufacturers can design more efficient flight control systems, improve safety through redundancy, and increase aircraft utilization rates, which attracts investment and accelerates commercialization across global markets. This shift also opens new opportunities for logistics, emergency response, and passenger air taxi services, driving long-term sustainable expansion of the market globally.

Purchase the full report from The Insight Partners - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007568/

Recent Industry Developments (2025 - 2026)

EHang Holdings Limited Launched the "VT35”

In October 2025, EHang Holdings Limited announced the launch of its new-generation long-range pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the "VT35”. VT35 is an upgraded lift-and-cruise model designed for medium- to long-range applications including intercity, cross-sea, and cross-mountain transportation.

Marubeni Completed a Demonstration Flight of “HEXA”

In April 2025, Marubeni completed a demonstration flight of “HEXA,” a one-person eVTOL1 developed and manufactured by U.S.-based LIFT AIRCRAFT, Inc., at the EXPO Vertiport, a port within the Future Society Showcase Project Exhibition of the World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Through these demonstration flights, Marubeni aims to give Osaka Expo visitors from all over the world an opportunity to witness the safety of flying cars.

Leading eVTOL Aircraft Companies

Company Profile Airbus Global market leader in urban air mobility solutions, autonomous flight systems, electric propulsion technologies, and others Bell Textron Inc. US-based company; strong hybrid-electric vertical lift technologies capabilities Boeing Leading U.S. manufacturer; advanced air mobility research, aerospace safety systems, and scalable aircraft technologies. Eve Air Mobility Australia’s largest urban air traffic management and passenger eVTOL aircraft developer Lilium GmbH Specializes in high-speed regional eVTOL jets, electric ducted fan propulsion systems, and long-range air mobility solutions. Opener US manufacturer known for lightweight personal eVTOL vehicles EHang Chinese company at the forefront of autonomous passenger drones, smart city air mobility platforms, fleet management systems, BETA Technologies US specialist in electric aviation systems, cargo and passenger eVTOL aircraft, Pipistrel Group Slovenia-based manufacturer sustainable aviation technologies, and electric propulsion systems. Volocopter GmbH Specialist in multicopter eVTOL aircraft, urban air taxi services, autonomous operations, and urban mobility infrastructure integration.





About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

Source: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/evtol-aircraft-market

Request for a free demo of The Insight Partners’ eVTOL Aircraft Market & Intelligence Platform

Contact Us: The Insight Partners | sales@theinsightpartners.com | www.theinsightpartners.com

Also Available in : Korean | German | Japanese | French |Chinese | Italian | Spanish