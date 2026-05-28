DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

WUHAN, China, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB821.8 million (US$119.1 million), compared with RMB947.1 million in the same period of 2025.



Gross profit in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB129.4 million (US$18.8 million), compared with RMB113.5 million in the same period of 2025.



Income from operations in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB26.1 million in the same period of 2025.



Net income in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB27.4 million (US$4.0 million), compared with a net loss of RMB79.6 million in the same period of 2025.



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB30.8 million (US$4.5 million), compared with an adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) of RMB20.9 million in the same period of 2025.





Ms. Simin Ren, Co-Chief Executive Officer of DouYu, commented, “In the first quarter of 2026, we continued to strengthen our financial capabilities and further improved operating efficiency, demonstrating solid profitability. By continuing to optimize resource allocation, we are placing greater emphasis on the long-term development of our content ecosystem. In the coming quarters, we expect to further bolster our content supply across a broad range of events and programs to enhance DouYu's livestreaming quality and platform appeal. At the same time, we expect to continue to explore and develop opportunities with DouYu’s IP portfolio, while advancing innovation across both content and monetization. We also plan to further invest in offline events and marquee eSports tournaments in the coming months, reflecting our ongoing commitment to strengthening DouYu’s brand awareness, content ecosystem, and livestreaming community. We expect these initiatives to drive stronger user engagement and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Hao Cao, Vice President of DouYu, commented, “After returning to profitability in the second half of 2025, we sustained that momentum into the first quarter, with income from operations and net income both improving year-over-year. Livestreaming revenues and related revenue-sharing fees and content costs fluctuated during the quarter, primarily reflecting the continued execution of the Company’s cost efficiency strategy, with resources focused on core content categories, as well as the typically lighter eSports and entertainment event calendar in the first quarter. These factors supported our cost leverage and contributed to profitability for the quarter. Looking ahead, we expect to continue to improve user experience with a stronger and more innovative content ecosystem, while maintaining cost discipline.”

First Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights

Average MAUs 2 of DouYu Livestreaming were 44.2 million. Average mobile MAUs 2 were 22.9 million. The optimization of cost structure and the reduction of low-ROI events affected light user retention and engagement. The Company will continue to improve the user experience and further enhance the efficiency and appeal of its events and content offerings.



of DouYu Livestreaming were 44.2 million. Average mobile MAUs were 22.9 million. The optimization of cost structure and the reduction of low-ROI events affected light user retention and engagement. The Company will continue to improve the user experience and further enhance the efficiency and appeal of its events and content offerings. The number of quarterly average paying users 3 for the live-streaming-related business was 2.3 million, with a quarterly ARPPU of RMB228. This represents a year-over-year decrease in paying users, primarily attributable to weaker consumer spending amid the prevailing macroeconomic environment, and fewer promotional activities resulting from adjustments to the platform's operational strategy.



for the live-streaming-related business was 2.3 million, with a quarterly ARPPU of RMB228. This represents a year-over-year decrease in paying users, primarily attributable to weaker consumer spending amid the prevailing macroeconomic environment, and fewer promotional activities resulting from adjustments to the platform's operational strategy. Revenues from DouYu's voice-based social networking business reached RMB255.8 million. Average MAUs for the voice-based social networking business were 315,600, with 61,500 monthly average paying users4. During the quarter, DouYu optimized social networking experiences and refined resource allocation for the voice-based social networking business. These efforts helped balance the business's profitability with a healthy community ecosystem, and the results were in line with the Company's expectations.





First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total net revenues in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 13.2% to RMB821.8 million (US$119.1 million), compared with RMB947.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Livestreaming revenues in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 18.5% to RMB460.0 million (US$66.7 million) from RMB564.5 million in the same period of 2025, primarily driven by a decrease in the number of total paying users as a result of fewer promotional activities and reduced consumer spending amid the prevailing macroeconomic environment.

Innovative business, advertising and other revenues in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 5.4% to RMB361.8 million (US$52.4 million) from RMB382.6 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to lower revenues from the Company's voice-based social networking service, partially offset by increases in gaming membership revenues and advertising revenues.

Cost of revenues in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 16.9% to RMB692.4 million (US$100.4 million) from RMB833.5 million in the same period of 2025.

Revenue-sharing fees and content costs in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 16.9% to RMB586.7 million (US$85.1 million) from RMB705.6 million in the same period of 2025, primarily driven by reduced content costs as part of the Company's cost optimization efforts and lower revenue-sharing fees resulting from decreased livestreaming revenues.

Bandwidth costs in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 19.5% to RMB45.4 million (US$6.6 million) from RMB56.4 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to improved bandwidth allocation and a year-over-year decrease in peak bandwidth usage.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2026 increased by 14.0% to RMB129.4 million (US$18.8 million) from RMB113.5 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to lower revenue-sharing fees and content costs, as well as reduced bandwidth costs. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2026 increased to 15.7% from 12.0% in the same period of 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 33.6% to RMB48.4 million (US$7.0 million) from RMB72.9 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to lower promotional expenses and reduced staff-related expenses.

Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by 17.4% to RMB27.0 million (US$3.9 million) from RMB32.7 million in the same period of 2025, primarily attributable to lower staff-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2026 increased by 2.8% to RMB36.8 million (US$5.3 million) from RMB35.8 million in the same period of 2025, remaining largely stable year over year.

Income from operations in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million), compared with a loss from operations of RMB26.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Net income in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB27.4 million (US$4.0 million), compared with a net loss of RMB79.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP), which is calculated as net income excluding share of loss in equity method investments and impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments, was RMB30.8 million (US$4.5 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with an adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) of RMB20.9 million in the same period of 2025.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS5 in the first quarter of 2026 were both RMB0.91 (US$0.13).

Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS (non-GAAP) in the first quarter of 2026 were both RMB1.02 (US$0.15).

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and bank deposits

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash in other non-current assets, and short-term and long-term bank deposits of RMB2,254.9 million (US$326.9 million), compared with RMB2,283.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming, a wide array of video and graphic content, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through the integration of live streaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games. This enables DouYu to continuously enhance its user experience and pursue long-term healthy development. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net (loss) income is calculated as net (loss) income adjusted for share of loss (income) in equity method investments and impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments. Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to DouYu is calculated as net (loss) income attributable to DouYu adjusted for share of loss (income) in equity method investments and impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments. Adjusted basic and diluted net (loss) income per ordinary share is non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net (loss) income per ordinary share. The Company adjusted the impact of (i) share of loss (income) in equity method investments and (ii) impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments to understand and evaluate the Company's core operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2026, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled in U.S. dollars, at that rate on March 31, 2026, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s results of operations and financial condition; the Company’s business strategies and plans; general market conditions, in particular, the game live streaming market; the ability of the Company to retain and grow active and paying users; changes in general economic and business conditions in China; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to the Company; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

Chenyang Yan

DouYu International Holdings Limited

Email: ir@douyu.tv

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Andrea Guo

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: douyu@tpg-ir.com

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

In the United States:

Brandi Piacente

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: douyu@tpg-ir.com

Tel: +1-212-481-2050





1 “Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)” is defined as net income excluding share of loss (income) in equity method investments and impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments. For more information, please refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

2 "MAUs" refers to the number of active users (exclusive of innovative business, unless otherwise indicated) in a given period. "Mobile MAUs" refers to the number of active users using mobile devices in a given period. Average MAUs and average mobile MAUs for a given period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users or active mobile users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

3 “Quarterly average paying users” refers to the average paying users for each quarter during a given period of time calculated by dividing (i) the sum of paying users for each quarter of such period, by (ii) the number of quarters in such period. “Paying user” refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual gifts on the DouYu platform at least once during the relevant period.

4 “Monthly average paying users” refers to the monthly average number of paying users during a given period of time calculated by dividing (i) the sum of paying users in each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period. “Paying user” refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual gifts on the DouYu platform at least once during the relevant period.

5 Each ADS represents one ordinary share for the relevant period and calendar year.







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

As of December 31 As of March 31 2025 2026 2026 ASSETS RMB RMB US$ (1) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,759,127 1,734,734 251,484 Restricted cash 35 - - Short-term bank deposits 502,502 498,673 72,292 Accounts receivable, net 77,584 53,899 7,814 Prepayments 15,790 16,310 2,364 Amounts due from related parties 91,601 71,442 10,357 Other current assets, net 185,264 204,214 29,605 Total current assets 2,631,903 2,579,272 373,916 Property and equipment, net 5,040 4,747 688 Intangible assets, net 33,580 28,478 4,128 Investments 383,683 377,961 54,793 Right-of-use assets, net 7,900 5,453 791 Other non-current assets 57,845 56,698 8,219 Total non-current assets 488,048 473,337 68,619 TOTAL ASSETS 3,119,951 3,052,609 442,535 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable 554,131 546,070 79,164 Advances from customers 2,311 5,884 853 Deferred revenue 236,900 230,380 33,398 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 218,921 176,308 25,559 Amounts due to related parties 112,307 97,461 14,129 Lease liabilities due within one year 6,703 6,120 887 Total current liabilities 1,131,273 1,062,223 153,990 Lease liabilities 1,306 875 127 Total non-current liabilities 1,306 875 127 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,132,579 1,063,098 154,117

(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2026, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

As of December 31 As of March 31 2025

2026

2026

RMB RMB US$ (1) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares 20 20 3 Additional paid-in capital 5,363,717 5,363,717 777,576 Accumulated deficit (3,820,899) (3,793,495) (549,941) Accumulated other comprehensive income 444,534 419,269 60,780 Total DouYu Shareholders’ Equity 1,987,372 1,989,511 288,418 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,987,372 1,989,511 288,418 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 3,119,951 3,052,609 442,535

(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2026, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, 2025 2025 2026 2026 RMB RMB RMB US$(1) Net revenues 947,051 918,775 821,817 119,138 Cost of revenues (833,543) (800,785) (692,444) (100,383) Gross profit 113,508 117,990 129,373 18,755 Operating (expenses) income Sales and marketing expenses (72,929) (47,637) (48,376) (7,013) General and administrative expenses (35,787) (26,780) (36,809) (5,336) Research and development expenses (32,749) (33,810) (27,022) (3,917) Other operating income (expenses), net 1,815 (5,041) 5,004 725 Total operating expenses (139,650) (113,268) (107,203) (15,541) (Loss) income from operations (26,142) 4,722 22,170 3,214 Other expenses, net (58,554) (8,100) (3,476) (504) Interest income 10,141 16,884 15,107 2,190 Foreign exchange income (expenses), net 258 (526) (587) (85) (Loss) income before income taxes and share of (loss) income in equity method investments (74,297) 12,980 33,214 4,815 Income tax expenses (5,134) (8,463) (5,889) (854) Share of (loss) income in equity method investments (181) (3,146) 79 11 Net (loss) income (79,612) 1,371 27,404 3,972 Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company (79,612) 1,371 27,404 3,972 Net (loss) income per ordinary share Basic (2.64) 0.05 0.91 0.13 Diluted (2.64) 0.05 0.91 0.13 Net (loss) income per ADS(2) Basic (2.64) 0.05 0.91 0.13 Diluted (2.64) 0.05 0.91 0.13 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net (loss) income per ordinary share Basic 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 Diluted 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net (loss) income per ADS(2) Basic 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 Diluted 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859

(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2026, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

(2) Every one ADS represents one ordinary share.





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, 2025 2025 2026 2026 RMB RMB RMB US$(1) (Loss) income from operations (26,142) 4,722 22,170 3,214 Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income (non-GAAP) (26,142) 4,722 22,170 3,214 Net (loss) income (79,612) 1,371 27,404 3,972 Add/(Reversal of): Share of loss (income) in equity method investments 181 3,146 (79) (11) Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments(2) 58,554 8,100 3,476 504 Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) (20,877) 12,617 30,801 4,465 Net (loss) income attributable to DouYu (79,612) 1,371 27,404 3,972 Add: Share of loss (income) in equity method investments 181 3,146 (79) (11) Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments 58,554 8,100 3,476 504 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to DouYu (20,877) 12,617 30,801 4,465 Adjusted net (loss) income per ordinary share (non-GAAP) Basic (0.69) 0.42 1.02 0.15 Diluted (0.69) 0.42 1.02 0.15 Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS(3) (non-GAAP) Basic (0.69) 0.42 1.02 0.15 Diluted (0.69) 0.42 1.02 0.15 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating adjusted net (loss) income per ordinary share Basic 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 Diluted 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating adjusted net (loss) income per ADS(3) Basic 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 Diluted 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859 30,178,859

(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2026, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

(2) Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments were included in the line item "Other expenses, net" of condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).

(3) Every one ADS represents one ordinary share.