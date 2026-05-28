EMEA Technology Industry Sports Sponsorship Analysis Report 2025-2026: Market is Booming with Doubled Spending, Led by Soccer and F1

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Technology EMEA 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the technology sector across the EMEA region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

Market Overview: EMEA tech sponsorship spend more than doubled from $1.29 billion (2020) to $2.94 billion (2024), then held at $2.93 billion (2025). Deal volume rebounded to 1,932, but average value softened versus 2024.

Analysis by Sport: Soccer dominates, delivering 63.2% of 2025 value and scaling to $1.85 billion. Motor racing surges to $700.90 million led by F1. Esports stays premium: 52 deals, $77.80 million.

Product Category Breakdown: Series partnerships represent only 9% of deal value yet deliver the highest per-deal averages, driven by season-long exposure, consistent engagement, and scalable rights packages beyond single-event visibility.

Consumer Trends: Fans increasingly expect digital-first, personalized experiences: AI-driven content, real-time insights, and measurable engagement. VR/immersive, cloud gaming, and 5G expand interactive viewing, while ESG pressure boosts demand for credible sustainability tech stories.

Key Product Market: Europe is the engine, representing 40.6% of 2025 spend, powered by mature leagues and premium properties (UEFA, F1). Middle East & Africa have fewer deals, but marquee events attract outsized, strategic investment.

Leading Brands: EA Sports leads by spend and deal count via Premier League, LaLiga, and Real Madrid. Other major investors include Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Spotify, plus AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Cisco, HP across soccer and F1.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the technology sector across the EMEA region performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Analysis Summary

Top 20 Sports by Value and Volume

Top 5 Sports by Deal Volume Since 2020

Top 5 Sports by Deal Value Since 2020

Sector Analysis - Soccer Breakdown

Sector Analysis - Motor Racing Breakdown

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Biggest Deals

Top 10 Largest Deals

4. Case Study

Case Study: Williams Racing and Atlassian

5. Brand Analysis

Brand Analysis Summary

Brand Spend per Location

Brand Analysis - US v China

Top 10 Most Active Brands and Biggest Spenders

Top 5 Sports by Deal Volume Since 2020

Top 5 Sports by Deal Value Since 2020

Featured Brands

6. Appendix

Companies Featured

Amazon Web Services

Salesforce

SAP

EA Sports

Atlassian

Deutsche Telekom

Vodafone

Sorare

Orange

PlayStation

TCL

NTT DATA

Daikin

Cognizant

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isg3ua

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