AGS Celebrates 10 Straight Years as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in the Nation





LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 10th consecutive year, global gaming supplier AGS announced it has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation. Presented by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For awards are not pay-to-play. Instead they are based on an independent, research-driven assessment of company practices and employee survey results. Ten straight years places AGS in rare company by any measure; in gaming, it’s unprecedented. No other gaming manufacturer has been recognized in the program or been awarded this designation, making this recognition a standout achievement for the team and the industry.

"Ten years of this honor is a testament not to us as a company, but to the remarkable individuals who power everything we do," said David Lopez, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGS. "We've built something truly special here – a people-first culture of long-term excellence that I'm incredibly proud of and that continues to propel us forward."

Companies are evaluated across a comprehensive set of criteria that reflect the employee experience. These include compensation and benefits, engagement and retention, education and development, achievement and recognition, civility and inclusion, leadership, communication, community initiates and corporate responsibility, and overall workplace well-being. AGS earned high marks for its focus on key areas such as benefits, communications and shared vision, civility and inclusion, and employee enrichment, engagement and retention – surpassing the Best and Brightest benchmark, which reflects the median score of other participating companies.

In 2026, only 19 other companies in the country reached the 10-year mark, and just 46 organizations in total have been recognized for more than 10 years.

“What makes this recognition meaningful is that it’s based on how our employees truly feel,” said Kim Nasuta, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at AGS. “Ten years in a row speaks to the consistency of our values and how deeply embedded they are in how we hire, support, and grow our people.”

This milestone reflects a decade of AGS’ consistent, employee-first culture – an accomplishment that is difficult to sustain year after year. Ten years through real change is even harder. In that stretch, AGS doubled its employee count and office footprint, tripled its game studios, and expanded from two countries to ten. The company looked different almost every year. The culture didn't.

AGS was also awarded the same honor in the Atlanta market, which reflects the local impact, while the national honor acknowledges AGS’ broader commitment to culture across its U.S. footprint, which includes offices and game studios in Las Vegas, Reno, Scottsdale, Austin, and Oklahoma City. The Metro Atlanta offices – home to many of the company’s R&D, engineering, and operations teams – continues to be a foundation of the Company’s innovation and culture. Additionally, AGS supports a vast network of remote sales and field service employees located near customer operations throughout the country – extending the Company’s culture of connection and performance beyond physical offices. AGS also has a strong global presence with teams located in eight countries outside of the U.S.

This latest recognition follows AGS also being named to the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces USA list for a second year in a row, solidifying its position as a standout employer in the gaming industry and beyond.

For more information, visit newsroom.playags.com.

©2026 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ notices signify trademarks which are currently not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or its affiliates.

About AGS

AGS is a global gaming company on a mission to create high-energy player-first experiences for all. Founded in 2005, we’ve evolved from an ambitious challenger into one of the industry’s most dynamic leaders – backed by deep R&D investment, multiple global game studios, and chart-topping performance. Our full-spectrum portfolio spans Class II and III slot machines, table products, card shufflers, and online games, making AGS one of the industry’s most comprehensive gaming suppliers. Our new bolt-inspired identity reflects the energy and originality driving everything we do: bold, charged, and built to elevate player experiences. While our look has evolved, our core remains the same – authentic, accessible, and relentlessly committed to mindful innovation. This is the new AGS: proven, energized, and ready to electrify the gaming world, one idea at a time. Let’s win together. Play AGS.

Media Contacts:

PR@PlayAGS.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b5250f1-6561-4460-a4f2-0f2de69d1432