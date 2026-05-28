Scientists Reveal Ancient Coral Habitats and Deep-Sea Canyons off Newfoundland and Labrador Coast

OTTAWA, Ontario, on the traditional, unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg People, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Submarine canyons stretching more than 150 kilometres. Ancient coral forests, with colonies more than a century old. Vast sea pen fields and deep-sea ecosystems few Canadians have ever seen. These are among the first discoveries emerging from a joint scientific expedition to the Southern Newfoundland Slope, one of Canada's lesser-known ocean environments, conducted by Oceana Canada and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) in July and October 2025.



On Tuesday, June 2, Oceana Canada and Canadian Geographic will bring those discoveries to Ottawa for Southern Newfoundland Slope: Discovery Beneath the Surface — a national gathering of marine scientists, Indigenous leaders, and ocean experts exploring what deep-sea research is revealing about Canada's deep ocean ahead of World Oceans Day.

"The Southern Newfoundland Slope sits at the edge of one of the world's most important fishing grounds, and until recently, we had a limited scientific picture of what was actually there. What this expedition revealed is extraordinary: ancient coral forests, vast sea pen fields, and ecosystems that support marine life across multiple levels of the food web. For the first time, Canada is beginning to see this ecosystem in meaningful scientific detail, and that understanding will shape how we think about our ocean for generations to come. These are systems that support fisheries, store carbon, and generate long-term value for Canadians, even if they are largely out of sight," said Josh Laughren, executive director of Oceana Canada.

The expedition produced the most detailed scientific picture of the Southern Newfoundland Slope to date. Scientists documented complex marine habitat for halibut, Atlantic cod, and redfish, alongside species at risk including cusk, northern wolffish, and smooth skate. Marine mammals including pilot whales, dolphins, and a blue whale were observed at the surface, pointing to strong local productivity across multiple levels of the food web.

According to Statistics Canada, Canada's oceans and coastal ecosystems provided more than $7.1 billion in ecosystem services in 2023, including fisheries productivity, carbon storage, and nature-based economic activity — benefits that depend directly on the health of marine ecosystems, including remote, far offshore deep-sea habitats like those found on the Southern Newfoundland Slope.

"When the camera reached the seafloor, we were looking at coral colonies more than a metre high — organisms that have been growing there for over a century, creating habitat for other species. At one site, hundreds of redfish were schooling together among soft corals on scattered boulders. In another, sea pen fields stretched more than a kilometre across the muddy bottom. These are habitats most Canadians have never seen and that science is only beginning to document in this kind of detail," said Isabelle (Izzy) Jubinville, expedition science lead at Oceana Canada.

The mission spanned two research trips totaling 21 days at sea. Conducted jointly with DFO and Oceana Canada scientists, the team used drop-camera systems, environmental DNA sampling, and baited remote underwater video cameras to document the seafloor across depths between 400 and 1,300 metres, far off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Award-winning journalist and Canadian Geographic contributing editor Alanna Mitchell joined the expedition on assignment. Her feature on the Southern Newfoundland Slope is available through Canadian Geographic.

“Canadian Geographic has been telling Canada's story for 95 years, including the health and biodiversity of our oceans and waterways. We are proud to partner with Oceana Canada to help bring the Southern Newfoundland Slope into public view and share the discoveries unfolding beneath the surface of Canada’s deep ocean,” said Alexandra Pope, editor-in-chief, Canadian Geographic.

The June 2 program includes a screening of expedition footage, a science presentation by Izzy Jubinville, a panel discussion with marine scientists and ocean experts, and an immersive gallery experience featuring expedition photography. Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State for Nature, will offer opening reflections. The panel will feature Josh Laughren, Oceana Canada; Dr. Katleen Robert, marine scientist at Memorial University; Trevor Russ of the Coastal First Nations; Adam Templeton, ocean technologist at the Marine Institute and Kathy Graham, director general, Marine Planning & Conservation, Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Alanna Mitchell will moderate.

Oceana Canada and DFO will continue analyzing expedition data, with new insights expected as scientific review progresses. Findings will be shared with scientists, policymakers, and the public as our understanding of the region deepens. Canadians are invited to follow along and access updates, visuals, and background at oceana.ca/SouthernNewfoundlandSlope.

This work on the Southern Newfoundland Slope was made possible through support from Mark Pathy, Alan and Patricia Koval Foundation, the Wyss Foundation and the Joint 30x30 Funding Initiative, with Canadian Geographic as the official storytelling partner.

Event details: Southern Newfoundland Slope: Discovery Beneath the Surface

Tuesday, June 2, 2026Alex Trebek Theatre, Royal Canadian Geographical Society 50 Sussex Drive

6:00 p.m. arrival | 6:30 p.m. program | 7:30 p.m. reception

Public registration link

Oceana Canada was established as an independent charity in 2015 and is part of the largest international advocacy group dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana Canada has successfully campaigned to ban single-use plastics, end the shark fin trade, make rebuilding depleted fish populations the law, improve the way fisheries are managed and protect marine habitat. We work with civil society, academics, fishers, Indigenous Peoples, and the federal government to return Canada’s formerly vibrant oceans to health and abundance. By restoring Canada’s oceans, we can strengthen our communities, reap greater economic and nutritional benefits, and protect our future. Find out more at www.oceana.ca.

Canadian Geographic magazine is a bi-monthly publication that celebrates the geography, culture, and wildlife of Canada. With a rich history spanning nearly a century, Canadian Geographic — and its French language equivalent, Géographica — has become a trusted source of information and inspiration for readers across the country. Through engaging storytelling, stunning photography and detailed original cartography, the magazine strives to foster a deeper appreciation for Canada’s natural and cultural heritage.

Media contacts: Vaishali Dassani, Oceana Canada, vdassani@oceana.ca, 647-294-3335;

Rose-Marie Ménard, Pilot PMR, rosemarie.menard@pilotpmr.com, +1-579-622-9925. Photos available here.

