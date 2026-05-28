Top Trends in Non-Alcoholic Beverages for 2026: Metabolic Balance, Clean Label, Sober is the New Social, Personalized Pour, Mini is Mighty

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Non-Alcoholic Beverages 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The non-alcoholic beverage market in 2026 is being reshaped by functional wellness, clean-label transparency, sober social experiences, AI-driven personalization, and demand for convenient mini formats. This report identifies the key consumer shifts driving innovation and provides actionable insights to help brands capture growth in an increasingly health-focused and experience-led market.



The non-alcoholic beverages sectors is entering a new era of purposeful innovation. In 2026, growth is being driven by consumers who expect more than refreshment-they demand functional benefits, ingredient transparency, personalization, and premium experiences without alcohol.



Report Scope

Brands are reformulating and innovating around high-protein, high-fiber, and nutrient-dense drinks.

According to the World Health Organization, one in eight people worldwide are living with obesity.

GLP-1 drugs are further boosting functional beverages' demand.

Transparency regarding claims such as "free-from" ingredients, sustainability practices, and nutritional benefits also shape decisions, with notable influence from Generation Z and Generation Y in areas such as production processes, sustainable sourcing, and ethical sourcing.

The global no-alcohol beer and cider market grew at a 7% CAGR from 2019 to 2024, while non-alcoholic spirits expanded at a sustained 14% CAGR over the same period, demonstrating consistent consumer demand and ongoing category premiumization.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

Metabolic Balance

Clean Label

Sober is the New Social

Personalized Pour

Mini is Mighty

Companies Featured

Coca-Cola

Pepsi-Co

Rave GLP-1

Apeal World

Ozzi

Clear Protein

Plenish

Dash Water

Graasi

CANS

Sacred Squeeze

Sunrise Greens

Maison Perrier

Hiyo

Schweppes Tropical Soda

Mingle Mood

London Essence

Tractor Beverages

Starbucks

FiiZ Drinks

oHy

Poppi

Tost Beverages

Tropicana

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50j230

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