Chop Steakhouse & Bar Opens Brand-New South Surrey Location, Marking 20th Restaurant in Chop’s 20th Year





SURREY, British Columbia, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chop Steakhouse & Bar is officially open in South Surrey. Welcoming guests as of today, the brand-new location marks an exciting milestone for the Canadian steakhouse brand, opening its 20th restaurant during Chop’s 20th year in operation. Conveniently located adjacent to the Shops at Morgan Crossing and Grandview Corners Shopping Mall, the new restaurant brings Chop’s signature modern steakhouse experience to the South Surrey and White Rock communities.

Located at 16051 24th Ave, Surrey, the restaurant is just minutes from popular local destinations including Softball City and the South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, Chop South Surrey is perfectly positioned to become a go-to gathering place for celebrations, casual lunches, after-work drinks, and weekend dinners.

Designed with Chop’s modern aesthetic and warm hospitality in mind, the South Surrey location features an enclosed four-season patio, along with a private dining room ideal for corporate events, birthdays, and group gatherings of all sizes.





“With the opening of Chop South Surrey, we’re celebrating a meaningful milestone for our team - our 20th restaurant in our 20th year,” says Christina Kuypers, President & COO, Chop Steakhouse & Bar. “Chop has grown because of the communities that have welcomed us in, and we’re excited to now be part of South Surrey. There’s a strong sense of energy and community here, and we’re looking forward to creating a space where people can come together over great food, celebrate life’s moments, big and small, and feel genuinely cared for every time they walk through our doors.”

Chop South Surrey is now open for lunch, Happy Hour, dinner, and late night, offering guests more opportunities than ever to enjoy Chop’s elevated menu and welcoming atmosphere. Chop’s daily Happy Hour continues to be a standout feature, offering great value and a lively setting for everything from spontaneous meetups to celebrations.





“We’re incredibly excited to officially open our doors in South Surrey,” says Andy Ahluwalia, Franchisee and Owner, “Opening this restaurant in the community where I grew up makes this moment especially meaningful for me. South Surrey has such a strong sense of community, and from the very beginning, we wanted to create a space where people can come together to celebrate, connect, and make lasting memories.”

The opening of Chop South Surrey continues the brand’s commitment to delivering premium steaks, standout cocktails, and memorable guest experiences in a stylish and modern setting.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar South Surrey is now open and welcoming guests starting May 28, 2026. For updates, opening announcements, and sneak peeks, visit www.chop.ca or follow @chopsteakhouse .

ABOUT CHOP STEAKHOUSE & BAR

Chop Steakhouse & Bar is a proudly Canadian company that started in Edmonton, Alberta, in 2006. Since our journey began, we have grown to 20 locations from coast to coast. The best way to explain Chop is that we are rebuilding the house that steak built.

Chop employs teams that are passionate and committed to steak excellence and because of this, we combine the amazing qualities of 100% Canadian beef with modern, state-of-the-art cooking methods that set us apart from any other Steakhouse. This is presented to our guests with well-trained, educated and passionate hospitality.

When you come to Chop, your experience is always memorable and you can expect a high quality, flavourful and perfectly prepared steak experience that will keep you wanting more.

Visit www.chop.ca or on social @chopsteakhouse .

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