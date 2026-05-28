Gochujang Ingredients Insights Report: One of the Top 10 Ingredients in Global Foodservice with CJ Leading

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ingredients Insights: Gochujang" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Today, South Korea is the primary producer and exporter of gochujang. Between 2020 and 2025, 57 gochujang patents were submitted from South Korea. The food manufacturer CJ is reported to be the top brand regarding gochujang patent investments in this period.



Report Scope

Gochujang taps into key consumer themes such as positive excitement, as people are eager to try flavors that are new and unique to them.

This excitement reflects a growing openness to authentic Korean tastes.

Out of the top 10 ingredients in global foodservice, Gochujang pairs well with seven, highlighting its strong compatibility with mainstream flavors such as chicken, pork, beef and vegetables.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the relevant ingredient trends and attitudes that can drive and support innovation and brand strategy.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Category Analysis

Snacks

Sauces, Seasonings & Condiments

Ready-to-Eat

Takeaways

Appendix

Companies Featured

Bento

Kauboi

Shake Shack

Leon

Jang

Harry's

Ming's,Ebara

K-Gochujang

Pancea

BongSook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lvfz7

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