RadNet to Host Men's Health Webinar on June 13, 2026

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of over 440 outpatient imaging centers and a premier developer of radiology digital health solutions, today announced it will host a free webinar for patients and the general public on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in recognition of National Men’s Health Month. The event will feature presentations by radiologists on three of the most significant health conditions affecting American men today: coronary artery disease, prostate cancer and lung cancer.

The clinical case for increased attention to men's health is well established. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for American men, with more than 52% of men over the age of 20 living with some form of cardiovascular disease.1 Prostate cancer — the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men globally — affects 1 in 8 men, with more than 50% of risk tied to genetics.2 Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related death among men, yet only 28.1% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage, when treatment options are most effective.3 Across all three conditions, early detection is critical for improved outcomes. Men should talk to their physicians about potentially starting screening at 40 years for heart disease, 45 years for prostate cancer and 50 years for lung cancer.

The June 13 webinar will provide patients with accessible, physician-led education on risk factors, screening criteria and the role of diagnostic imaging in early detection. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live question and answer discussion with the physicians. Speakers include:

Michael G. Coords, MD, FSCCT, Medical Director, California , will present on coronary artery disease, offering a clinical overview of risk identification and the imaging tools available to detect disease before a cardiac event occurs.

, will present on coronary artery disease, offering a clinical overview of risk identification and the imaging tools available to detect disease before a cardiac event occurs. Randall Stenoien, MD, Medical Director, Texas, will present on advances in prostate MRI and AI for early detection of prostate cancer.

will present on advances in prostate MRI and AI for early detection of prostate cancer. Evan Kaminer, MD, FACR, Medical Director, New York, will present on low-dose CT for lung cancer screening and its benefits for high-risk asymptomatic patients.





“Men's health is one of the most underdiscussed areas of preventive care, and we built this event specifically to close that gap,” said Gregory Sorensen, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, RadNet. “At RadNet, we believe that access to the latest information is just as important as access to the imaging technology itself. Early detection can save lives, and events like this are how we put that belief into action.”



RadNet operates more than 435 outpatient imaging centers across 11 states, providing patients with convenient access to advanced diagnostic imaging services, including cardiac CT, prostate MRI and low-dose lung CT screening. The company's AI-enhanced imaging technology and network of expert radiologists deliver accurate, timely results to support clinical decision-making and, where applicable, early intervention.

Event Details

The webinar is free to attend and open to all.

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 10-11 a.m. PDT // 1-2 p.m. EDT

10-11 a.m. PDT // 1-2 p.m. EDT Register: www.radnet.com/webinars/mens-health





About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s imaging center markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry globally. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com.

These presentations are provided for educational and informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice, diagnosis or treatment recommendations. Clinical decisions should be based on the independent judgment of qualified healthcare professionals, taking into account the specific circumstances of each patient.

RadNet Media Contact

Jane Mazur

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1 585-355-5978

jane.mazur@radnet.com

References

1) Martin SS, et al., “2025 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistical Update Fact Sheet Males & Cardiovascular Diseases.” American Heart Association. January 2025.

2) “Key Statistics for Prostate Cancer.” American Cancer Society. January 2026.

3) “New Report: Lung Cancer Advancements Are Saving More Lives Than Ever, but Funding Cuts May Hinder Progress.” American Lung Association. November 2025.



