Skyfish Drone Platform Achieves Blue UAS Cleared Status and Green UAS Certification

MISSOULA, Mont., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and Skyfish Corporation today announced that the Skyfish platform has achieved Green UAS certification and Blue UAS Cleared status, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted provider of secure, American-developed autonomous drone systems for government, defense, and critical infrastructure applications.

Administered by AUVSI and aligned with the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Blue UAS initiative, the Green UAS certification program provides a streamlined pathway for commercial and dual-use drone systems to demonstrate compliance with rigorous cybersecurity, supply chain, and operational standards.

With this designation, Skyfish joins a growing roster of vetted UAS platforms recognized for meeting the security and resilience requirements necessary to support sensitive government and enterprise deployments.

Skyfish delivers autonomous aerial intelligence solutions for critical infrastructure inspection, digital twin generation, photogrammetry, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The company supports customers across energy, utilities, transportation, public safety, and defense sectors.

"Achieving Blue UAS Cleared and Green UAS certification status marks a major milestone for Skyfish and validates our commitment to delivering secure, mission-ready autonomous systems," said Dr. Orest Pilskalns, Chief Executive Officer of Skyfish Corporation. "As demand accelerates for trusted American drone platforms, Skyfish is uniquely positioned with a fully integrated hardware, software, and autonomy stack purpose-built for enterprise and government operations."

The certification process evaluates platforms across multiple security and operational frameworks, including corporate cyber hygiene, product and device security, remote operations and connectivity, and supply chain risk management.

The achievement further advances Skyfish’s mission to provide scalable autonomous drone technologies that meet the growing operational and security requirements of U.S. government agencies, allied partners, and enterprise customers.

About Skyfish Corporation

Skyfish Corporation develops autonomous drone technologies and aerial intelligence platforms for enterprise, government, and defense customers. The company’s vertically integrated software, firmware, and hardware architecture enables secure, scalable deployment across critical infrastructure, inspection, mapping, and ISR applications.

Media Contact

Dr. Orest Pilskalns

Chief Executive Officer

Skyfish Corporation

info@skyfish.ai

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