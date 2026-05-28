Side event held during WUF 13 to promote quality, secure housing for sustainable urban future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A side event themed "Quality and Secure Housing for Sustainable Urban Future" was held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on May 19, as a networking event during the 13th World Urban Forum.

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Co-organized by the UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management, the event featured a session on sharing China's practices and another session on joining global events together, with Chinese and foreign delegates exchanging experiences on sustainable urban development.

Anacláudia Rossbach, UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN-Habitat, was invited to attend the event and deliver a speech. She noted that China has been a key partner for UN-Habitat and a major contributor to advancing the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals. She said China's experiences in green, inclusive and smart urban development offer valuable lessons for other countries, especially those in the Global South.

Wang Shengjun, Chief Economist of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People's Republic of China, stated that China has reviewed its 10-year progress in new urbanization and sustainable urban development, and submitted to UN-Habitat its national report on implementing the New Urban Agenda. China stands ready to share its experience with other countries. Guided by a people-centered approach, China will focus on providing safe, comfortable, green, and smart housing, and promote the development of good housing, residential compounds, neighborhoods, and urban districts. With urban renewal as a key driver, China aims to build modern people's cities that are innovative, livable, beautiful, resilient, civilized, and smart.

Gao Shiyun, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management and director of the Shanghai Municipal Housing Administration, introduced the World Cities Day public products, such as, Shanghai Award and the SDG Cities Global Conference.

As the birthplace of World Cities Day, Shanghai works closely with UN-Habitat and all stakeholders to build a knowledge system centered on Shanghai Award, Shanghai Manual and Shanghai Adapted Index, Gao said, adding that the three closely coordinate and support one another, providing an important platform for exchanging practical experiences in global sustainable urban development.

Zheng Degao, Vice President of the China Academy of Urban Planning and Design, presented the main contents of China's National Report on the Implementation of the New Urban Agenda, sharing China's policy experience and practical progress in sustainable urban development.

During the session, it was officially announced that the Global Observance of World Cities Day 2026 will be held in Fuzhou this October and the 2026 SDG Cities Global Conference in Shanghai this October.

During the Forum, the China City Pavilion at Baku Olympic Stadium attracted large crowds. The Shanghai exhibition area, themed "Building a People-Centered Modern International Metropolis," showcased the latest practices in livable, resilient and smart cities, as well as international public products including Shanghai Award, Shanghai Adapted Index and Shanghai Manual.

Source: Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management