2026 Deep Dive Into the US and China's AI Strategy Report: US Excels in Commercial Innovation with Private Sector Funding, China's State-led Strategy Focuses on an Advanced Talent Pipeline

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Deep Dive into the US and China's AI Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the key objectives driving AI development in the US and China, before analyzing their differing approaches in two areas: AI research and AI funding. It also analyzes the societal differences between the two countries' approaches to AI and their impact on the technology's development.

While both the US and China aim to dominate artificial intelligence (AI), the nature of this proposed dominance differs between the two nations. China seeks techno-economic dominance led by the state, while the US prioritizes commercial AI dominance led by the private sector. This difference is perhaps best exemplified by the US push, especially under President Trump, to remove regulatory guardrails for AI development.

Conversely, China has developed a heavily state-led and regulated approach to AI development, as evidenced by Beijing's industrial policy, which covers the entire AI technology stack, from chips to applications.



Key Highlights

In the development of AI, the US and China display different strengths. China's centrally coordinated approach to technological development emphasizes the development of a national talent pipeline. This is evident in a more advanced AI upskilling framework, with AI education beginning as early as age 6 and culminating in increased funding for AI research at the university level. While the US has extensive AI talent, it is much more concentrated. Instead, the primary strength of US AI development lies in the substantial funding available, with billions of dollars pouring into AI start-ups.

While the views of the US and Chinese people are not homogeneous, shared cultural and societal beliefs and structures directly inform the development of technologies such as AI. This is perhaps best exemplified by the varying levels of trust in AI. Surveys consistently indicate that the Chinese population places significant trust in AI and is optimistic about the technology's future, whereas the US population is much more skeptical. Such differences in perception and sentiment directly affect development; for example, a lack of trust can slow adoption or experimentation, whereas excessive trust can lead to uncritical overreliance unless regulation is implemented.

Both the US and China are leading in AI development, but this report examines how their approaches differ. This is an extremely important consideration as these two countries lead the rest of the world in AI.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Objectives Driving AI Development in the US and China

Differing Approaches to AI Research in the US and China

Differing Approaches to Funding AI Development in the US and China

Societal Differences Impacting AI Development in the US and China

Glossary

Further Reading

Report Authors

Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

Alibaba

Anthropic

Baichuan AI

Baidu

Cohere

DeepSeek

Google

Meta

MiniMax

Mistral AI

Moonshot AI

OpenAI

Tencent

Zhipu AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr61b9

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