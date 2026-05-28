Side event held during World Urban Forum to promote Shanghai Award

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A side event for the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) was held at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 19.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As a special event during the 13th World Urban Forum, the side event was themed "From Adequate Housing to Livable Communities - Advancing a Sustainable Urban Future through Shanghai Award City Practices." Chinese and foreign delegates exchanged views on improving housing conditions and building livable communities.

The side event was co-hosted by the UN-Habitat, the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management, and the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. Representatives from UN-Habitat, China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management attended and delivered speeches.

Li Zhe, Deputy Director General of Department of Planning, Finance, and Foreign Affairs of China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said China has always been an active participant and steadfast actor in global sustainable development. China is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with other countries under the framework of UN-Habitat, support the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) in better playing its role as a platform, and promote the development of global cities in a safer, more inclusive, greener, and more resilient direction.

Gao Shiyun, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development, and Management and director of the Shanghai Municipal Housing Administration, said that global development currently faces multiple risks and challenges, and the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has entered a critical stage.

To better leverage the important role of cities in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government jointly established the Shanghai Award in 2022 with the support of China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. The Shanghai Award recognizes cities that have made remarkable progress in sustainable development, promoting experience sharing and multilateral cooperation among cities, according to Gao.

With the overarching theme of "Building a Sustainable Urban Future for All," the Shanghai Award comprehensively evaluates cities' progress in sustainable development across economic, social and environmental dimensions. The number of applicant cities has grown from 54 cities in the first cycle to 85 cities in the third cycle.

The fourth cycle of Shanghai Award officially launched its call for applications on March 17, with the deadline set for June 12. The Shanghai Award organizing committee will select international judges to independently review and evaluate applications, and the winners will be officially announced and honored at the Global Observance of World Cities Day to be held in Fuzhou, China, on October 31.

During the side event, Sahar Attia, an Emeritus Professor from the Faculty of Engineering at Cairo University and a member of the Egyptian Parliament, introduced the background and significance of the Shanghai Award. Shi Nan, executive vice president and secretary-general of the Urban Planning Society of China, presented the award's selection criteria and process. Delegates from Bogota, Agadir, Medina, Incheon and Fuzhou shared their practices in sustainable urban development.

Originating from the World Expo 2010 Shanghai's theme of "Better City, Better Life," World Cities Day has seen Shanghai continuously engage in global urban governance cooperation through platforms such as World Cities Day, the Shanghai Award, the Shanghai Adapted Index and the Shanghai Manual in recent years.

Source: Shanghai Municipal Commission of Housing, Urban-Rural Development and Management