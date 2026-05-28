Artificial Intelligence Executive Briefing Intelligence Report 2026: AI Will Threaten Every Business Across Every Sector in the Coming Years

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Artificial Intelligence Executive Briefing (Ninth Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This executive briefing will help you understand the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on your business. It covers both generative and agentic AI and the threats and opportunities they represent for every business. This edition has a particular focus on agentic AI adoption.
Key Highlights
- In February 2026, shares in several incumbent sectors, including information services, legal advisory, accounting, wealth management, and cybersecurity, fell sharply as AI alternatives entered the market.
- Hiring in financial services and the information sector has plateaued since the release of ChatGPT in November 2022. However, of the new jobs created every month, AI jobs comprise a growing share.
- As models adopt more sophisticated, multi-step reasoning, the number of tokens per request is increasing substantially. More tokens mean longer sequences are fed through large models, increasing compute cycles, memory bandwidth, and energy consumption.
Report Scope
- This report explores the impact of AI tools on traditional industries. It also looks at AI hiring in financial services and the information sector, how agentic e-wallets are reshaping conventional payment systems, why token consumption is putting pressure on AI infrastruture, and examines the capabilities of world models.
Reasons to Buy
- AI will threaten every business across every sector in the coming years.
- The impact will expand across sectors and business functions as generative AI and agentic AI tools become more powerful.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Latest Developments in AI
- Agentic AI Adoption
- AI Infrastructure Demands
- The Segue to World Models
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Report Authors
- Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Featured
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- AMI Labs
- Anthropic
- Apple
- Insurify
- Mastercard
- Meta
- Microsoft
- OpenAI
- Oracle
- Visa
- Wayve
- World Labs
- Zoom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scif7g
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