Artificial Intelligence Executive Briefing Intelligence Report 2026: AI Will Threaten Every Business Across Every Sector in the Coming Years

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Artificial Intelligence Executive Briefing (Ninth Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This executive briefing will help you understand the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on your business. It covers both generative and agentic AI and the threats and opportunities they represent for every business. This edition has a particular focus on agentic AI adoption.



Key Highlights

In February 2026, shares in several incumbent sectors, including information services, legal advisory, accounting, wealth management, and cybersecurity, fell sharply as AI alternatives entered the market.

Hiring in financial services and the information sector has plateaued since the release of ChatGPT in November 2022. However, of the new jobs created every month, AI jobs comprise a growing share.

As models adopt more sophisticated, multi-step reasoning, the number of tokens per request is increasing substantially. More tokens mean longer sequences are fed through large models, increasing compute cycles, memory bandwidth, and energy consumption.

Report Scope

This report explores the impact of AI tools on traditional industries. It also looks at AI hiring in financial services and the information sector, how agentic e-wallets are reshaping conventional payment systems, why token consumption is putting pressure on AI infrastruture, and examines the capabilities of world models.

Reasons to Buy

AI will threaten every business across every sector in the coming years.

The impact will expand across sectors and business functions as generative AI and agentic AI tools become more powerful.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Latest Developments in AI

Agentic AI Adoption

AI Infrastructure Demands

The Segue to World Models

Glossary

Further Reading

Report Authors

Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

Alphabet

Amazon

AMI Labs

Anthropic

Apple

Insurify

Mastercard

Meta

Microsoft

OpenAI

Oracle

Visa

Wayve

World Labs

Zoom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scif7g

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