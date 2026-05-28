Blockchain Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Technology, Macroeconomic, and Regulatory Trends Impacting Growth Over the Next 12 to 24 Months

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Blockchain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the blockchain theme. It identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.
The detailed value chain comprises four layers: the infrastructure layer, the software layer, the application layer, and the services layer. Leading and challenging vendors are identified across each of these layers.
Expectations for blockchain adoption and its utility have significantly diminished now that the hype around the technology, which flourished between 2017 and 2020, has died down. The era of peak Web3 enthusiasm envisaged the decentralization of many applications, ranging from social media to finance, all operating on distributed ledgers (blockchains). However, this broad adoption did not materialize, and many early initiatives failed. The reality was that many issues and challenges in the enterprise market could be addressed more easily with existing technologies than with blockchain.
Key Highlights
- Cryptocurrencies remain the most prominent use case for blockchain and the only area where it has successfully scaled; crypto can today be classified as a mid-sized alternative asset class that is here to stay. Beyond cryptocurrencies, there are a few examples of scaled blockchain applications in the consumer market. The non-fungible token (NFT) craze peaked around 2021, and we remain firmly in the NFT winter. As the prices of many NFT collectibles continue to fall and trading volumes dry up, the key question is whether we are seeing the end of NFTs as a meaningful asset class.
- The most promising area for future blockchain adoption is finance, especially around the tokenization of financial assets and, potentially, the growth of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), though in the latter case, these do not need to use blockchain to record transactions. While many global banks support tokenization across a range of financial assets, progress over recent years has been slow, and the ability of many of these applications to scale remains uncertain.
Reasons to Buy
- The adoption of blockchain has lagged behind that of other emerging technologies. The reason is that few understand blockchain. This report addresses that issue, providing a detailed, yet easy-to-follow overview of the technology that highlights its key characteristics and describes how blockchain works.
- Our comprehensive value chain includes details of the leading players in areas like blockchain services, helping companies decide which vendors they should partner with on blockchain implementation projects.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Overview
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Timeline
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Featured
- Accenture
- Accton
- Achronix
- Adata
- Adidas
- Advanced New Technology
- Aergo
- AION
- Alchemy
- Algorand
- Alibaba
- Alphabet (Google)
- Amazon
- Amber
- AMD
- Animoca Brands
- Ankr
- Ant Group
- AON
- API3
- Arista
- Astar
- Atos
- Aura Blockchain Consortium
- Auradine
- Australian Open
- Ava Labs (Avalanche)
- Avado
- Aventus
- Axoni
- Aztec
- Baidu
- Bakkt
- Band Protocol
- BHP Billion
- BigChainDB
- Binance
- Bitcoin
- Bitcoin Depot
- BitcoinCash
- BitDeer
- BitGo
- BlackRock
- Block.One
- Blockchain
- BlockCypher
- Blockdeamon
- BlockNet
- BlockPass
- Blockpit
- BNY Mellon
- Boba
- Broadcom
- Broadridge
- Buffalo
- Bullish
- Canton Network
- Capgemini
- Cardano
- CargoX
- Carrefour
- Celer
- Chainlink
- ChainReaction
- Chainstack
- Chainyard
- Chiliz
- Chronicled
- Ciena
- Cipher Mining
- Circle
- Cisco
- Citi
- Civic
- Clarins
- Coinbase
- CoinGecko
- Commerzbank
- ConsenSys
- Core Scientific
- Covalent
- Crypto.com
- DAppNode
- De Beers
- Dell
- Deloitte
- Deutche Borse Group
- Dfinity
- Diesel
- Diginez
- Dogecoin
- DragonChain
- DTCC
- Energy Web Foundation
- Enigma
- Ericsson
- Ethereum Enterprise Alliance
- Ethereum Foundation
- Extreme Networks
- EY
- Fantom
- Filecoin
- Financial Services Blockchain Consortium Shenzhen (FISCO)
- Fireblocks
- Flare
- Flow
- Fnality
- Formula 1
- Forte Labs
- Franklin Templeton
- Fuel
- Fujitsu
- Genesis Digital Assets
- GetBlock
- Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN)
- Goldman Sachs
- HCLTech
- Hedera Hashgraph
- Hetzner
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi
- HSBC
- Huawei
- Hut8
- Hyperledger Foundation
- IBM
- ICBC
- ICON
- Immutable
- Infosys
- Injective Labs
- Insupr
- Intel
- Interchain Foundation (Cosmos)
- JPMorgan Chase
- Juniper Networks
- Kadena
- Kaleido
- Kava
- Kayak
- Keep
- Kilt Networks
- Kingston
- Klatyn
- Komgo
- KPMG
- Kraken
- L1D
- Lattice
- Layer Zero
- Ledger
- Lenovo
- Litecoin
- Lloyds Bank
- Loopring
- Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey
- Magic
- Manta Network
- Mantle
- Marvell
- MasterCard
- Masverse
- Mercedez Benz
- Microchip
- Micron
- Microsoft
- MicroStrategy
- MOBI
- Modex
- Monero
- MoonPay
- Moralis
- MultiChain
- MultiversX
- nChain
- Near Protocol
- Neon
- Nike
- Nokia
- NTT Data
- Nvidia
- NXP
- Oanda
- Oasis Labs
- Offchain Labs (Arbitrum)
- OneKey
- Optimism
- Oracle
- OVH
- Parsiq
- Paxos
- PayPal
- Penguin Solutions
- PharmaLedger
- PingAn
- PNY
- Polestar
- Polygon
- Polymath
- PolyMesh
- Powerledger
- Provable
- Provenance
- PureStorage
- PWC
- QCT
- Quant
- QuickNode
- R3
- Raiden
- Repsol
- Ripple Labs
- Rise In
- Robinhood
- SAI
- Salesforce
- Salt Lending
- Samsung
- SAP
- Scroll
- Seagate
- Securitize
- Shell
- Siemens
- SK Hynix
- Skale Network
- Snowflake
- Societe Generale
- Solana Labs
- Sony
- Sorare
- Sovrin
- StakeBox
- Standard Chartered
- Starbucks
- StarkWare
- Start9
- Stellar
- Stelsi
- Sugon
- SushiSwap
- Swift
- Symbiont
- Talan
- Tata Consulting Services
- Tatum
- Taurus
- TaxBit
- Tech Mahindra
- Tellor
- Tencent
- TeraSwitch
- Tezos
- Thales
- Theta
- Threshold
- Thridweb
- Tokeny Solutions
- Tornado
- Toshiba
- Tron Foundation
- TrueBit
- tZero
- UMA
- Umbrel
- Unchained
- VAKT
- VeChain
- Veem
- Visa
- Vodafone
- Walmart
- Wanchain
- Wax
- Web3 Foundation (Polkadot)
- Weex
- Wells Fargo
- Western Alliance
- Western Digital
- Wipro
- Witnet
- Worldcoin
- Wormhole Foundation
- XDC Network
- Yuga Labs
- Zcash
- ZTE
- Zyber365
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdwlns
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