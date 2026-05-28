The Philippines Enterprise ICT Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Microsoft, Globe Telecom, IBM, Converge ICT Solutions, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Philippines - Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Philippines Enterprise ICT Country Intelligence Report reveals an executive-level overview of how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various segments have changed for enterprises in the country in 2025 compared to 2024 and ICT revenue opportunity with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

The report provides detailed analysis of the overall Philippines's enterprise ICT market trends and growth drivers based on the analyst's ICT Customer Insight Survey and the analyst's Market Opportunity Forecasts. The report also discusses about the market growth inhibitors impacting The Philippines's overall ICT market.

It sheds focus on enterprise ICT budget allocations and ICT revenue opportunity covering 18 solution areas, segmental analysis, vertical analysis, as well as review of key macroeconomic and regulatory trends, and government initiatives. The report also includes a brief profile on some of the key ICT vendors within the country.

Key Highlights

ICT market growth in the Philippines will be primarily driven by a surge in digital transformation initiatives across various industries. Government efforts and the swift advancement of emerging technologies such as cloud computing and AI are further driving this demand.

The Philippines's overall ICT market was pegged at more than $18 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during 2024-2029 to reach more than $30 billion in 2029.

The analyst's ICT decision makers survey reveals a positive outlook for enterprise ICT spending in The Philippines, with a majority of respondents, more than 90% from the country, claiming that there has been an increase in the enterprise ICT budget in 2025 compared to 2024.

Business process outsourcing can be regarded as the most attractive market in the Philippines driven by large Eeglish-speaking and culturally compatible talent pool, competitive labor costs, supportive government incentives and industry ecosystem, improving telecom/office infrastructure in key hubs, time-zone advantages for 24/7 service, and rising global demand for outsourced voice, back-office, and higher-value IT-enabled services. The revenue opportunity for BPO in the Philippines was pegged at more than $3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% between 2024-2029.

BFSI is the largest independent end-use vertical segment for the ICT market in The Philippines in terms of revenue contribution, and it will remain so over the forecast period. ICT revenue from the BFSI sector reached more than $2 billion in 2024 and is set to grow more than $4 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of more than 12%.

Report Scope

The country intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following enterprise ICT market outlook, enterprise ICT budget allocations, enterprise ICT segment revenue and budget allocations, enterprise ICT market dynamics, enterprise technology priorities and ICT vendor landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

The Philippines Enterprise ICT Market Highlights

Macroeconomic and Regulatory Context

ICT Market Overview

Market Dynamics

ICT Market by Infrastructure Segments

Enterprises' Investment Priorities in Key Solution Areas

Enterprise Investment Priorities Across Key Verticals

Company Snapshots

Microsoft

Globe Telecom Inc

IBM

Converge ICT Solutions Inc

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txut3n

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