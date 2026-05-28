Pest Control Market to Hit USD 51.66 Billion by 2035 Amid Rising Urban Pest Infestation and Smart Control Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pest Control Market was valued at USD 27.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 51.66 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% from 2026 to 2035.

There is an observed trend in the market for pest control, with the market growing steadily globally owing to the growing demand for efficient pest control solutions, not only in households but also within different industries. These industries include agriculture, manufacturing, health, food, and hospitality. Additionally, the use of technology such as IoT-enabled pest control solutions has contributed to the growth of the market.





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The U.S. Pest Control Market was valued at USD 7.93 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 14.17 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.95%.

The pest control market of the United States is believed to be among the most progressive pest control markets around the world due to significant demand for services in residential, commercial, healthcare, hospitality, food processing, and agriculture industries, along with the adoption of innovative pest control methods like smart traps, bio-pesticides, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Pest Type

Insects dominated the pest control market with 38.45% share in 2025 attributed to the extensive occurrence of insect pests, such as mosquitoes, cockroaches, ants, termites, and bed bugs. Wildlife pest segment will experience fastest CAGR during 2026-2035 due to rising human-animal conflicts owing to factors such as rapid urbanization, deforestation, and effects of climate change.

By Control Method

The chemical control dominated the pest control market with 46.80% share in 2025 due to the ability of chemicals to eliminate pests and availability of multiple products globally. Biological Control segment is projected to have the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 owing to rising preference for green and natural methods of pest management globally.

By Application

Residential dominated the pest control market with 34.60% share in 2025 owing to increasing urbanization and rising awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation globally. Agricultural segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to rising concerns regarding crop protection, food security, and pest-related agricultural losses across developing and developed economies.

By Service Type

Extermination services dominated the pest control market with 36.75% share in 2025 due to the increasing demands for effective and instant eradication of insects, rodents, termites, and other types of pests. Rodent Control Services segment will have the fastest growth rate (CAGR) from 2026 to 2035 as the prevalence of diseases transmitted by rodents is increasing globally.

By End User

The households dominated the pest control market with 38.25% share in 2025 due to the increasing urbanization, high awareness about hygiene and sanitation, and increase in pest infestation cases in homes. Healthcare Facilities segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to strict hygiene guidelines and rising requirements for infection control globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the largest revenue market share with nearly 36.85% share in 2025 owing to a significant demand for pest control from residential and commercial establishments, healthcare facilities, and food processing industries, as well as awareness about maintaining hygiene and sanitation to prevent vector-borne diseases. North America is known for its efficient pest management solutions, use of IPM practices, and presence of numerous pest control companies including Rentokil Initial plc, Rollins, Inc., and Ecolab Inc.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.98% between 2026 and 2035 owing to high rates of urbanization, growing population densities, and increasing infrastructure development within emerging nations including China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Key Players:

Rentokil Initial plc

Rollins, Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Anticimex Group

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

FMC Corporation

Bell Laboratories, Inc.

Arrow Exterminators

Massey Services, Inc.

Dodson Pest Control

Pelsis Group Ltd

ORKIN LLC

Truly Nolen of America, Inc.

Hawx Pest Control

Cook’s Pest Control

Abell Pest Control

Aptive Environmental

Market Growth is Driven by Increasing Pest Infestation Risks Globally

Urbanization, population density increase, and development of residential infrastructures are leading to higher risks of pest infestations within the urban areas and the suburbs. Besides, inadequate waste disposal, changing climate conditions, and increase in temperature are causing an increase in the life cycle of pests, which further causes an increase in pests, such as insects, rodents, and mosquitoes. Increased awareness among consumers about their health and hygiene standards is causing demand for professional pest management services.

Recent Developments:

2026: Rentokil Initial plc expanded AI-enabled smart pest monitoring systems and digital pest control platforms across global markets. Focused on real-time detection, predictive analytics, and improved residential and commercial service efficiency.

2025: Rollins, Inc. strengthened its Orkin service network and expanded residential pest control operations across North America. Focused on technology-driven inspection systems and preventive pest management solutions.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pest Control Deployment & Service Adoption Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across residential, commercial, and industrial pest control services, including utilization of chemical, biological, mechanical, and integrated pest management (IPM) solutions globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across residential, commercial, and industrial pest control services, including utilization of chemical, biological, mechanical, and integrated pest management (IPM) solutions globally. Pest Elimination & Operational Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate pest eradication effectiveness, infestation prevention success rates, termite and rodent control efficiency, and operational reliability across varying environmental and regional conditions.

– helps you evaluate pest eradication effectiveness, infestation prevention success rates, termite and rodent control efficiency, and operational reliability across varying environmental and regional conditions. Smart Pest Management & Technology Adoption Metrics – helps you analyze adoption trends of AI-enabled pest monitoring systems, IoT-based surveillance platforms, automated trapping technologies, and digital pest management solutions improving operational precision.

– helps you analyze adoption trends of AI-enabled pest monitoring systems, IoT-based surveillance platforms, automated trapping technologies, and digital pest management solutions improving operational precision. Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pest Control Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-based pesticides, non-toxic repellents, eco-friendly treatment methods, and sustainable pest management technologies driven by environmental regulations and consumer preference shifts.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-based pesticides, non-toxic repellents, eco-friendly treatment methods, and sustainable pest management technologies driven by environmental regulations and consumer preference shifts. Regulatory Compliance & Market Intelligence Metrics – helps you assess the impact of government health regulations, food safety standards, environmental policies, and restrictions on chemical pesticide usage influencing pest control service demand globally.

– helps you assess the impact of government health regulations, food safety standards, environmental policies, and restrictions on chemical pesticide usage influencing pest control service demand globally. Competitive Landscape & Strategic Innovation Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of pest control companies based on service expansion, smart technology integration, digital platform adoption, R&D investments, and innovation in sustainable pest management solutions worldwide.

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