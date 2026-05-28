CNG Tank Industry Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CNG Tank Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Cylinder Tank, Type of Cylinder Composite, Type of Cylinder Vehicle, Type of Enterprises, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CNG tank market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.89 billion in the current year to USD 6.41 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period, till 2035.



According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), vehicles are responsible for 95% of total CO emissions in urban areas. To address these concerning levels, CNG tanks have become an essential element. These tanks are constructed with a thin-walled metal liner reinforced with glass/epoxy or carbon fiber, offering advanced features such as excellent heat resistance and durability against aging. This technology enables the tanks to handle various pressure levels while ensuring quality and safety.

Further, CNG tanks provide advantages like affordable transportation and cleaner fuel, effectively addressing the costly and high greenhouse gas emissions issues that come with conventional gasoline. Additionally, amid stringent government regulations on carbon monoxide emissions, CNG tanks have become a popular option for both vehicle manufacturers and consumers. The non-toxic, non-corrosive, and non-carcinogenic characteristics of CNG, along with environmental policies, are further propelling its usage.



The global market for CNG tanks is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to rapid urbanization in developing nations such as China and India. The focus on fleet management and CNG solutions aimed at providing lower and more stable manufacturing and fuel costs has been crucial to the economic impact of adopting natural gas.

Asia captures the majority share of the market. This dominance can be linked to the region's increasing use of natural gas as a fuel for transportation and regulatory frameworks for CNG tanks, especially in nations such as South Korea, India, Taiwan, and China. On the other hand, North America is anticipated to experience a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the preference for CNG tanks in vehicles and supportive government policies.

Furthermore, advancements in CNG tank technology, including the customization of tank size and shape, enable original equipment manufacturers to create more CNG-compatible vehicles. This has become vital for the future of the automotive industry and CNG tanks. Owing to these factors, the CNG tank market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

CNG Tank Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Cylinder



Based on type of cylinder, the global CNG tank market is segmented into type 1, type 2, type 3 and type 4. According to our estimates, currently, the type 1 segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is largely due to its cost-effectiveness and long-term storage capability, as they are constructed from a single metal.



However, the type 4 segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to its leakproof nature in all circumstances and its excellent resistance to heat and aging. Moreover, the ability to withstand a variety of pressures and its high safety features are significant advantages of type 1 and type 4 CNG tanks.



Market Share by Type of Cylinder Composite



Based on type of cylinder composite, the global CNG tank market is segmented into carbon fiber, glass fiber, metal component, steel or aluminum alloy and others. According to our estimates, currently, the carbon fiber segment captures the majority of the market share.

This trend can be linked to its environmental friendliness, sustainability, and long-lasting durability. Moreover, its malleability permits adjustments to the tank's shape and size, making it suitable for different vehicles.



Market Share by Type of Cylinder Vehicle



Based on type of cylinder vehicle, the global CNG tank market is segmented into commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and others. According to our estimates, currently, the commercial vehicle segment captures the majority of the market share.

This trend can be linked to its affordability and lower carbon monoxide emissions. In addition, the lightweight composite CNG tanks and their diverse applications make them well-suited for use in buses, taxis, delivery vans, and heavy-duty trucks. Moreover, the increased adoption of CNG tanks by original equipment manufacturers is driving greater attention towards compressed natural gas vehicles (CNGVs).



Market Share by Type of Enterprise



Based on type of enterprise, the global CNG tank market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. According to our estimates, currently, the carbon capture and utilization segment captures the majority of the market share.

This is due to their increasing investment in research and development, wide range of products, and extensive production capabilities. As demand rises, numerous startup companies are also entering the CNG tank market, which is projected to experience significant growth potential in the coming years and is expected to expand at a consistent CAGR.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $6.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

Anhui Clean Energy

Avanco

Beijing Tianhai

CIMC Enric

Everest Kanto Cylinder

Faber

Fiba Technologies

Hexagon Composites

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites

Luxfer Gas Cylinder

Maruti Koatsu Cylinders

Praxair Technologies

Quantum Fuel Systems

Rama Cylinders

Worthington

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