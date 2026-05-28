$72.97 Bn Black Mass Recycling Market Industry Trends and Global Forecast Report 2025-2035: Opportunities in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling, with Hydrometallurgy Leading and Asia Showing High Potential

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Black Mass Recycling Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Battery, Type of Recovered Materials, Type of Technology, Type of Battery Source and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global black mass recycling market size is estimated to grow from USD 17.69 billion in the current year to USD 72.97 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 15.22% during the forecast period, till 2035.



The global transition towards sustainable methodologies has rendered the recycling process particularly significant in the industrial sector. The increasing global adoption of electric vehicles and electronic gadgets raises serious concerns regarding the rising volumes of e-waste. Black mass recycling is gaining traction as a novel approach in managing electronic waste that could effectively address these issues.

This recycling technique involves recovering valuable materials from end-of-life batteries, including lithium-ion and lead-acid types. In this process, used batteries are mechanically crushed and shredded into a fine black powder known as black mass. Notably, the environmental advantages, along with the recovery of valuable materials, are likely to fuel the growth of this market.



Additionally, several critical factors, including stringent government regulations and initiatives aimed at promoting battery recycling and a circular economy, are anticipated to propel the market forward. By recognizing these elements, stakeholders are actively working to take advantage of the rising demand for essential materials by enhancing their recycling operations. As a result, the growing significance of sustainable practices in electronics manufacturing, along with advancements in lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, the black mass recycling market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America captures the majority share of the market. However, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This can be attributed to various factors, including significant battery manufacturing, especially in China and South Korea, which are recognized globally as top producers of lithium-ion batteries.



BLACK MASS RECYCLING MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Battery



Based on type of battery, the global black mass recycling market is segmented into lead-acid, lithium-ion, and nickel-cadmium. According to our estimates, currently, lithium-ion segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its diverse applications, including electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, and energy storage solutions. In addition, lithium-ion batteries contain precious and limited metals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which are essential for producing new batteries.



However, the lead-acid batteries segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to their widespread use in automotive and industrial applications that ensure reliable power supply.



Market Share by Type of Recovered Material



Based on type of recovered material, the black mass recycling market is segmented into cobalt, copper and aluminum, graphite, lithium, nickel, and others. According to our estimates, currently, lithium captures the majority of the market. This can be attributed to its widespread adoption that significantly contributes to the growth of this segment, as these batteries are preferred for energy storage solutions in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. However, the copper and aluminum segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Type of Technology



Based on type of technology, the black mass recycling market is segmented into hydrometallurgy, mechanical recycling, and pyrometallurgy. According to our estimates, currently, hydrometallurgy technology captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that hydrometallurgical techniques attain impressive recovery efficiencies for valuable metals, such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel from black mass, with minimal losses. However, pyrometallurgy technology is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.



Market Share by Type of Battery Source



Based on type of battery source, the black mass recycling market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and power. According to our estimates, currently, automotive segment captures the majority share of the market. This growth can be attributed to the surge in electric vehicle production. As the adoption of EVs increases, a significant number of lithium-ion batteries will reach the end of their lifespan, resulting in a notable supply of waste batteries available for recycling. However, the consumer electronics sector is expected to grow at a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $17.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $72.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

Akkuser Oy

Anglo American

Aqua Metals

BASF

Boliden

Cirba Solutions

Contemporary Amperex Technology

Epircoc

Fortum

Glencore

Heraeus Holding

Li-Cycle

Lithion Technologies

Mestro

RecycLiCo Battery Matarials

Redwood Materials

Tenova

Umicore

Vedanta Resources

Ecograf

TATA Chemicals

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all analytical modules in the report

15% free content customization

Detailed report walkthrough session with the research team

Free report update available for reports older than 6 months

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj76zu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment