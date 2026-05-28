Felix Offers Ozempic at Generic-Level Pricing as Lower-Cost GLP-1 Demand Remains Elevated Across Canada

Eligible patients can access Ozempic savings through Felix, alongside continued access to Apo-Semaglutide



Felix launches Get Started for Free, waiving the initial $99 clinician visit fee at launch; patients pay $149/month with free delivery and ongoing clinical support included, and no monthly subscription fee



Felix platform data shows sustained patient demand nearly one week after an initial ~14x surge in submitted clinician weight-loss visit requests





TORONTO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Felix Health , Canada’s largest virtual weight-loss clinic and a leading online health platform, has expanded its lower-cost GLP-1 offering for Canadians, with eligible patients now able to receive Ozempic at generic-level pricing through Novo Nordisk’s savings program. Felix will also continue offering Apo-Semaglutide, Apotex’s generic semaglutide product.

Felix’s monthly pricing is $149/month across Canada, including free delivery and ongoing clinical support, with no mandatory monthly subscription required to access that price. The company is also launching Get Started for Free, waiving the initial visit fee at launch to reduce upfront costs for patients starting care.



Affordability has been a real barrier for patients, particularly those paying out of pocket. Nearly one in four Felix patients taking semaglutide who discontinued in the last year cited cost as the primary reason. Since launching lower-cost access, Felix saw submitted clinician weight-loss visit requests reach roughly 14x typical daily volumes in the first 24 hours, with 62% from new patients and 38% from existing or returning patients. Nearly one week later, patient requests remain well above pre-launch volumes, showing sustained demand beyond the initial launch surge.

“Lower-cost GLP-1 options are good news for patients, especially those who have been paying out of pocket,” said Tracey Phillips, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Felix Health. “But access is about more than price. Felix data shows that 71% of weight-loss patients use clinical or pharmacy support within the first 90 days. Those first weeks and months of treatment often come with questions about dosing, side effects, refills and follow-up.”

“Within hours, we saw that lower-cost access was already changing Canadian patient behaviour,” said Kyle Zien, co-founder and CEO of Felix Health. “People are moving quickly when the cost barrier comes down. As more GLP-1 options enter the market, patients need to compare the full picture: the monthly cost, what support is included and how care continues after the prescription.”



Felix’s model combines online assessment, clinician review, appropriate prescribing, pharmacy coordination, free delivery and ongoing clinical care, including dose-related support and side-effect guidance. The company is also piloting same-day delivery in the GTA, part of Felix’s broader focus on making lower-cost care easier to access and easier to navigate.

About Felix Health



Founded in 2019, Felix is a leading Canadian digital healthcare company and Canada’s largest weight loss clinic. Trusted by more than 1.5 million Canadians, Felix provides online assessments, treatment plans, prescription delivery and ongoing care across weight management and other everyday health categories, including menopause, sexual health, acne, hair loss, and longevity biomarker testing. Learn more at felixforyou.ca

Media Contact: Livy Jacobs for Felix Health

livyjacobs@livpr.com

