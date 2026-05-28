OVIOS Introduces 10-Piece Patio Furniture Set Designed for Backyard Soccer Watch Parties and Outdoor Entertaining

New York, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As soccer excitement continues to unite fans around the world, OVIOS is helping homeowners turn their backyards into inviting game-day gathering spaces with its 10-Piece Patio Furniture Set with Fire Pit Table, a complete outdoor entertainment solution designed for watch parties, weekend get-togethers, and championship celebrations.





The 10-piece set includes spacious wicker sectional seating, swivel rocking glider chairs, plush cushions, and a built-in fire pit table that creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere for evening gatherings. Whether hosting a neighborhood watch party or spending quality time with family, the collection is designed to make outdoor entertaining feel effortless and inviting.





Unlike traditional patio furniture, OVIOS focuses on combining modern outdoor aesthetics with all-day comfort. Deep seating and ergonomic support help guests stay comfortable throughout the entire match, while the swivel rocking chairs encourage a more relaxed and social atmosphere.

The modular layout also allows homeowners to customize the arrangement based on different occasions — from theater-style viewing setups for big games to cozy conversation areas centered around the fire pit table.





With its handwoven wicker texture, neutral color palette, and functional design, the collection blends seamlessly into a variety of outdoor styles while adding a premium touch to patios, decks, and backyard spaces.





As outdoor entertaining continues to grow in popularity, OVIOS believes the backyard is becoming more than just an outdoor area — it is an extension of modern living and a place where memorable moments are shared.





About OVIOS

OVIOS is a modern furniture brand dedicated to creating stylish, comfortable, and high-quality indoor and outdoor living solutions. Guided by the philosophy of elegance, practicality, and accessible luxury, OVIOS helps consumers enjoy life.