BPGbio to Present Ongoing Phase 2 Study Trial-in-Progress Update of BPM31510 in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma at ASCO 2026

BPM31510 is a first-in-class therapeutic targeting tumor metabolism to re-program mitochondrial microenvironment in Warburg-avid tumors

Both safety profile and efficacy data to be highlighted in methylated and unmethylated GBM tumors

BOSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPGbio, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing mitochondrial-targeted therapeutics for patients, today announced that new clinical progress from its ongoing Phase 2 study of BPM31510 in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) will be presented at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting.

The trial-in-progress poster will be presented by Seema Nagpal, M.D., Principal Investigator of the study and Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at Stanford Medicine.

Abstract Details

Abstract Number: TPS2101

Title: Progress report of a phase 2 study of BPM31510 (a lipid nano dispersion of oxidized CoQ10) with vitamin K in combination with standard of care (SOC) RT and TMZ in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients without prior therapy

Session Type/Title: Poster Session – Central Nervous System Tumors

Poster Board: 461b

Presentation Date & Time: Monday, June 1, 2026 | 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM CDT

The ongoing Phase 2 study is evaluating BPM31510, an investigational lipid nanodispersion formulation of oxidized Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), administered with vitamin K1 in combination with standard-of-care radiation therapy (RT) and temozolomide (TMZ) in patients with newly diagnosed GBM who have not received prior therapy.

BPM31510 is designed to target dysregulated mitochondrial metabolism in cancer cells. By modulating mitochondrial function and restoring oxidative balance, BPM31510 aims to induce tumor-selective redox stress while helping preserve healthy tissue metabolism. The investigational therapy seeks to re-engage mitochondrial pathways that may contribute to tumor cell vulnerability in highly aggressive cancers such as glioblastoma. Moreover, the direct targeting of the BCL-2 protein family serves to sensitize patients to radiotherapy.

“The BPM31510 phase I trial delivered pharmacodynamic proof, PET-confirmed reversal of the Warburg effect, shifting tumor metabolism from glycolysis to oxidative phosphorylation at supraphysiologic CoQ10 concentrations. That metabolic reprogramming drives a ROS-mediated, BCL-2–dependent apoptotic cascade that may finally unlock glioblastoma's mitochondrial vulnerability”, said Vivek Subbiah, M.D., Jeffrey and Christina Bird Endowed Chair and Professor of Medicine, Division of Oncology and Associate Director for Drug Development and Precision Oncology at the Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, CA, USA. “For patients with GBM, a devastating disease where median survival remains under two years despite decades of research, the ongoing front-line study is a test of whether this science can translate into a meaningful survival benefit.”

Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive malignant primary brain tumor in adults and is associated with poor survival despite multimodal treatment approaches. Increasing evidence suggests that altered mitochondrial metabolism plays a critical role in glioblastoma progression, treatment resistance, and tumor adaptation.

The ongoing Phase 2 study builds upon prior clinical and translational research evaluating BPM31510 across oncology indications and reflects BPGbio’s broader focus on targeting mitochondrial dysfunction in diseases with significant unmet medical need.

“Glioblastoma remains one of the most devastating cancers, with limited therapeutic advances for patients in recent decades,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D, President and Chief Executive Officer of BPGbio. “We believe mitochondrial targeting represent an important and underexplored therapeutic frontier in GBM in oncology. BPM31510 is designed to target the mitochondrial metabolism that cancer cells depend upon, increasing OXPHOS and ROS, restoring apoptotic potential to a cancer cell. The emerging data in this study is encouraging, and we look forward to sharing updates with the community at ASCO.”

About BPM31510

BPM31510 is an investigational first-in-class mitochondrial therapeutic consisting of a lipid nano dispersion formulation of oxidized CoQ10 designed to modulate mitochondrial metabolism. BPM31510 is being evaluated across oncology and rare disease indications, including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), pancreatic cancer, and Primary CoQ10 Deficiency (PCQD). BPM31510 has received Orphan Drug Designation and Pediatric Rare Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for multiple indications.

Media Contact: media@bpgbio.com

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing mitochondrial-targeted therapeutics for patients. The company’s lead investigational therapeutic, BPM31510, is designed to modulate mitochondrial function and address diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction and altered cellular metabolism. BPGbio is advancing a pipeline of mitochondrial therapies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03ad3a91-4c18-4916-94a1-289e3fa11fa3