The Lovesac Company Announces First Quarter Conference Call Date and Announces Participation in Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE) (“Lovesac” or the “Company”), the Designed for Life home and technology brand, today announced that its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international callers please dial 201-493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.lovesac.com. A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.lovesac.com for 90 days.

The Company also announced that it is scheduled to participate in the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Friday, June 12, 2026 with a fireside chat at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the event.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers’ lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, the Sactionals Reclining seat, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, the PillowSac Chair, an immersive surround sound home theater system called StealthTech, and an innovative sofa seating solution called Snugg™. As a recipient of Repreve’s 9th Annual Champions of Sustainability Award and Edison Awards' 38th Annual Best New Product Awards for Sustainable Consumer Products and 39th Annual Bronze Award for Human-Centric Domestic Solutions, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand’s design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility and design patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by a physical retail presence in the form of Lovesac branded showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, PILLOWSAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, and THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Investor Relations Contacts:

ICR, Inc.

Caitlin Churchill / Colton West

(203) 682-8200

InvestorRelations@lovesac.com