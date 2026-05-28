NovaBridge to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaBridge Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBP) (NovaBridge or the Company) a global biotechnology platform company committed to accelerating access to innovative medicines that address significant unmet needs, today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team will participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held June 2-4, 2026.

Conference details are as follows:

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Company Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Presentation time: 3:10 PM ET

Webcast Link: Here

The webcast of the Jefferies presentation will be accessible on the News & Events section of the Investor Relations page on the NovaBridge website for 90 days.

About NovaBridge

NovaBridge is a global biotechnology platform company committed to accelerating access to innovative medicines. The Company combines deep business development expertise with agile translational clinical development to identify, accelerate, and advance breakthrough assets. By bridging science, strategy, and execution, NovaBridge enables transformative therapies to progress rapidly from discovery toward patients in need.

The Company’s differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential first-in-class and best-in-class, Claudin 18.2 X 4-1BB bispecific antibody, and VIS-101, a purpose-designed, potential best-in-class, dual VEGF-A X ANG-2 inhibitor.

Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed to treat Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancer and other gastrointestinal malignancies. The product candidate is being evaluated in a global, randomized Phase 2 study, following the recent announcement of positive topline results from a Phase 1b, multi-center, open label study in first line gastric cancer. The Company is also collaborating with its partner, ABL Bio, for the development of ragistomig, a bispecific antibody integrating PD-L1 as a tumor engager and 4-1BB as a conditional T cell activator, in solid tumors. Additionally, NovaBridge owns worldwide rights outside of China to uliledlimab, an anti-CD73 antibody that targets adenosine-driven immunosuppression in cancer.

VIS-101 targets VEGF-A and ANG-2 to provide more rapid, robust and durable treatment responses for patients with retinal vascular diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion. VIS-101 has completed a randomized, dose-ranging Phase 2a study for wet AMD and expects to initiate a dose-determining Phase 2b study in H2 2026. NovaBridge is the majority shareholder of Visara, Inc., and Visara controls global rights to VIS-101, outside of Greater China and certain countries in Asia.

For more information, please visit www.novabridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

NovaBridge Investor & Media Contacts

NovaBridge Biosciences

+1-240-745-6330

IR@novabridge.com

Bill Begien, VP of Investor Relations

bill.begien@novabridge.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com