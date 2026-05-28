Airshare to equip fleet of Embraer Phenom 300s with Gogo Galileo connectivity

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) has announced that U.S.-based aircraft management, fractional ownership, jet cards, and charter services operator Airshare is equipping its fleet of Embraer Phenom 300s with the Gogo Galileo HDX system. The upgrade delivers high-speed, low-latency connectivity across Airshare's Phenom fleet, enabling passengers and crew to email, stream, video conference, and browse simultaneously from anywhere they fly.

The decision followed a successful demonstration flight during which Airshare executives evaluated the system under real-world conditions. Over the course of one hour, with 23 devices connected across eight passengers and two crew members, the system transferred more than 16GB of data while supporting simultaneous use of bandwidth-intensive applications including Netflix, YouTube in 4K, FaceTime audio and video, WhatsApp, DirecTV Stream, Hulu, Microsoft Teams video conferencing, and iperf performance testing.

Gogo Galileo is powered by the Eutelsat OneWeb low-earth-orbit (LEO) network, delivering reliable high-speed, low-latency broadband globally. The Galileo HDX electronically steered antenna (ESA) offers a compact, lightweight, aerodynamic and low-power solution capable of delivering reliable speeds of up to 60 Mbps and is minimally invasive to install. Installations begin this month at Airshare's maintenance facility in Wichita, Kansas.

"Delivering premium connectivity that keeps customers productive and entertained is essential to our flying experience," says John Owen, CEO of Airshare. "We look forward to offering our Phenom 300 customers the same standard they expect at the office or at home."

“High performance connectivity is no longer a nice-to-have, and it’s no longer limited to large cabin aircraft,” says Michael Skou Christensen, CCO of Gogo. “Passengers expect to board, connect, and stay fully productive and entertained simultaneously. Gogo Galileo brings that same experience to every segment of business aviation and Airshare’s Phenom 300 fleet is a great example of what that looks like in practice.”





Photo caption: U.S.-based aircraft management, fractional ownership, jet cards, and charter services operator Airshare is equipping its fleet of Embraer Phenom 300s with the Gogo Galileo HDX system

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates air-to-ground systems with access to high-speed satellite networks, which aim to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security, and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.

About Airshare

Airshare fits the way you fly. A Kompass Kapital Company, Airshare was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., offering a holistic suite of private aviation solutions including aircraft management, fractional ownership, jet cards, charter services and third-party aircraft maintenance. The company operates a fleet of more than 100 aircraft through its aircraft management, fractional ownership and jet card programs, all of which are offered to customers nationwide. The company also provides charter services internationally and aircraft maintenance in several locations throughout the country. Airshare has received IS-BAO Stage 3 and ARGUS Platinum designations, meeting the highest international standards for safe flight operations. For more information, visit flyairshare.com.

Media contacts

Caroline Phaneuf – Arena Group

Caroline@arenagroupassociates.com

+1 514 778 5092

Stacey Giglio

sgiglio@gogoair.com

+1 321 361 6101

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity and other service offerings; our development and fixed-price contracts; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; our dependence on single-source, third party satellite network providers; the impact of competition; our ability to maintain high-quality customer support; our reliance on third parties for equipment components and services; our participation in U.S. government contracts; our participation in non-U.S. government contracts; the finite useful life of satellites; the impact of global supply chain and logistics issues, tariffs and inflationary trends; the continued expansion of our business outside of the United States; foreign currency risk; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees, and the loss of any key personnel; the impact of pandemics or other outbreaks of contagious diseases, and the measures implemented to combat them; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; the impact of attention to climate change, conservation measures and other sustainability-related matters; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to integrate Satcom Direct’s business, and the potential failure to realize or delay in realizing all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; the changes in executive management that occurred as part of the Satcom Direct acquisition; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Gogo Galileo or other next generation technologies; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 4Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of service interruptions or delays, cyberattacks, technology failures, equipment damage or system disruptions or failures; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in our products and services; the impact of our use of open-source software; the impact of equipment failure or material defects or errors in our software; our ability to comply with applicable foreign ownership limitations; the impact of government regulation of communication networks, and the internet; the ongoing partial government shutdown; our possession and use of personal information; risks associated with participation in the FCC Reimbursement Program; our ability to comply with anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruptions resulting from litigation; the impact of global climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to it; the impact of the distribution of income among various jurisdictions in which we operate as well as changes in tax law or regulation on our U.S. and non-U.S. tax liabilities; the impact of changes in laws and regulations on U.S. government contractors; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; our ability to obtain additional financing to refinance or repay our existing indebtedness the impact of restrictions and limitations in the agreements and instruments governing our debt; the impact of an increase in interest rates; the impact of a substantial portion of our indebtedness being secured by substantially all of our assets; the impact of a substantial change in rating assigned by a rating agency; the volatility of our stock price; our ability to fully utilize our tax losses; the dilutive impact of future stock issuances; the impact of our stockholder concentration; our ability to fulfill the obligations of being a public company; the impact of an identified material weakness in our internal controls; the impact of certain provisions of our charter, bylaws, and Delaware law; and other factors listed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2026 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6bbee8a8-f142-4b5e-9727-d5804362056d