REalloys Announces MOU with Ramaco Resources to Advance Rare Earth Production from U.S. Coal-Hosted Resources

EUCLID, Ohio, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REalloys Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOY) (“REalloys” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated U.S. rare earth processing and magnet supply chain company, today announced the execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Ramaco Resources, Inc. (“Ramaco”) to evaluate a strategic long-term partnership for the supply and commercialization of rare earth and critical mineral products from Ramaco’s Brook Mine operation in Wyoming.

Pursuant to the terms of the non-binding MOU, REalloys and Ramaco expect to collaborate on metallurgical testing, product qualification, and commercial evaluation of mixed rare earth carbonate (“MREC”) and scandium oxide produced from Ramaco’s Brook Mine rare earth platform. The MOU establishes a framework under which REalloys may secure supply rights for up to 20% of Ramaco’s future MREC and critical materials production.

The companies believe that the proposed partnership aligns with broader U.S. efforts to establish resilient domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains for strategic technologies, defense systems, advanced manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and next-generation industrial applications.

Unlike many greenfield rare earth projects across the globe, coal-hosted rare earth and critical mineral systems may benefit from existing mining infrastructure, industrial workforces, transportation networks, and established operating regions, potentially enabling more capital-efficient and accelerated pathways toward domestic production of strategic materials. REalloys believes that unconventional domestic feedstocks such as coal-hosted rare earth systems could become an increasingly important component of a resilient North American critical mineral supply chain, especially for heavy rare earth elements like Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb).

Preliminary composition data provided by Ramaco indicates that the Brook Mine MREC stream may contain meaningful concentrations of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, yttrium, samarium, gadolinium, and scandium, supporting the potential for a diversified basket of strategically important rare earth and critical mineral products, especially the heavy rare earth elements (HREEs) needed to manufacture the high-performance and thermally resistant magnet technology required by the U.S. defense industrial base, advanced healthcare, robotics and new energy systems.

REalloys believes the combination of Ramaco’s existing operating platform, established industrial infrastructure, and demonstrated access to institutional capital markets could provide a differentiated pathway toward scaling domestic rare earth and critical mineral production in the United States, particularly relative to many early-stage greenfield development projects globally.

REalloys is currently advancing a phased commercialization strategy that includes:

Phase 1: a strategic partnership with the Saskatchewan Research Council (“SRC”) and usage of its rare earth processing infrastructure for commercial production of rare earth oxides and metals.

(“SRC”) and usage of its rare earth processing infrastructure for commercial production of rare earth oxides and metals. Phase 2: development of a large-scale, integrated, and U.S.-based rare earth processing, refining, metallization, and downstream magnet manufacturing solution, which is currently expected to commence production in late 2029 or early 2030.

The Phase 1 operation is currently expected to start production in late 2026 or early 2027 and is designed to produce 525 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) of Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) metal, 25 tpa of Dy metal, 12 tpa of Tb metal. REalloys’ planned Phase 2 is intended to produce approximately 3,000 tpa of NdPr metal, 200 tpa of Dy metal, and 45 tpa of Tb metal, positioning the company to be among the largest prospective integrated rare earth metal production platforms in North America. REalloys believes Ramaco’s Brook Mine platform could become an important long-term domestic supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and other critical mineral products supporting this downstream expansion strategy.

“We believe that this MOU represents another important step in REalloys’ strategy to build a diversified, multi-feedstock domestic rare earth platform capable of supporting a fully integrated mine-to-magnet supply chain in North America,” said Leonard Strenheim, Chief Executive Officer of REalloys. “Ramaco is advancing one of the most innovative coal-hosted critical mineral initiatives in the United States, and we believe their Brook Mine platform could become an important future domestic source of heavy rare earths and other strategic materials. As REalloys advances plans for large-scale downstream refining and metallization capacity in the United States, we intend to work with Ramaco to enter into definitive documents in connection with this MOU, as partnerships such as this become increasingly important to establishing resilient domestic supply chains for strategic materials.”

The non-binding MOU and proposed collaboration is intended to integrate unconventional domestic rare earth feedstocks into scalable downstream refining, metallization, and magnet manufacturing infrastructure within North America. The companies intend to collaborate on metallurgical testing, product qualification, and evaluation of potential long-term commercial offtake structures for rare earth and critical mineral products from the Brook Mine platform. Any definitive commercial agreement will remain subject to successful technical validation, due diligence, and mutually agreed commercial terms.

ABOUT REALLOYS

REalloys Inc. is advancing a fully integrated North American mine-to-magnet supply chain encompassing upstream resource development, midstream processing, and downstream manufacturing. REalloys’ upstream foundation includes its Hoidas Lake rare-earth asset in Saskatchewan and a diversified network of allied feedstock and recycling partners. Together with the Saskatchewan Research Council, REalloys is building a solution to scale North American heavy rare earth midstream separation, refining, and metallization capabilities—creating a coordinated system that processes and converts heavy rare-earth materials from allied and domestic sources into high-purity products. Those refined materials feed directly into REalloys’ downstream manufacturing operations in Euclid, Ohio, where the company produces advanced heavy rare earth metals, alloys and magnet components for defense, energy, and high-performance industrial applications. REalloys’ Ohio facility serves federal logistics and procurement agencies supporting the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in addition to the broader Defense Industrial Base and Organic Industrial Base.

For more information, go to www.REalloys.com or email InvestInAmerica@REalloys.com .

ABOUT RAMACO RESOURCES

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a dual platform company that is both an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia, and a developing producer of coal, rare earth elements and critical minerals in Wyoming. The Company's executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earths development near Sheridan, Wyoming. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company currently operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the development and production of advanced carbon products and materials derived from coal. In connection with these activities, the Company holds a body of more than 70 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at https://www.ramacoresources.com . For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the intended scope and terms of the strategic partnership between REalloys and Ramaco; the negotiation, entry into and execution of any definitive offtake, investment, equity, and other formal agreements on terms acceptable to REalloys or at all; the completion of any necessary due diligence or other procedures in connection with any potential entry into any definitive agreements; REalloys' right to secure up to 20% of rare earth production from the Brook Mine Project; the anticipated commercial scale, strategic significance, and feedstock contribution of that offtake; the anticipated timeline, cost, scale, and commercial operations of REalloys' heavy rare earth metallization facility; projected production of dysprosium, terbium, and neodymium metals and alloys at commercial scale beginning in late 2026 or early 2027; the strategic significance of the Brook Mine deposit and its suitability for REalloys' downstream operations; the anticipated path to production at Brook Mine; the success of any partnership between REalloys and Ramaco, and each Party's respective strategic, operational, technological, and financial plans. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the inability to realize the anticipated strategic or commercial benefits of advisory appointments; the inability to complete, commission, or operate REalloys’ heavy rare earth metallization facility on expected timelines or at anticipated cost; challenges in scaling metallization and processing technologies to commercial production; feedstock availability or quality; changes in U.S. government policy, defense procurement requirements, or critical minerals strategy; changes in rare earth pricing or market conditions; competitive developments; capital availability; geopolitical developments and trade policies affecting critical minerals; compliance with ITAR, EAR, Title 50, and applicable defense procurement standards; qualification of materials for defense applications; and general macroeconomic or capital market conditions.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. REalloys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties that could affect REalloys’ business, financial condition, and results of operations, please refer to REalloys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic and current reports available at www.sec.gov.

Disclosure Information

REalloys uses and intends to continue using its investor website at www.realloys.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Investors should monitor this site, along with the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

REalloys Inc.

Sarah Riley

IR and Communications, REalloys

sarah.riley@realloys.com

www.realloys.com