Premium Craft Cannabis Brand Broken Coast Launches Cherry Ztripez Flower and Pre-Rolls for Summer





TORONTO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, today announced the launch of Cherry Ztripez, a new premium craft cannabis strain under its Broken Coast brand. Arriving just in time for summer, Cherry Ztripez expands the brand’s curated portfolio with a new indica‑dominant offering defined by small‑batch cultivation, meticulous finishing, and a consistent, high‑quality expression from harvest to shelf.

Summer brings a shift in pace, longer evenings, and more intentional moments of consumption. With Cherry Ztripez, Broken Coast leans into the season with a release that reflects its refined approach to craft cannabis, pairing thoughtful genetics with disciplined cultivation and a measured, detail‑driven process.

Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada, stated, “Broken Coast has always been grounded in premium craft quality -from genetics and cultivation through to the final product experience. Cherry Ztripez builds on that foundation with a new strain that reflects the quality, consistency, and care consumers expect from the brand. As we move into the summer season, this launch allows us to further meet demand for premium, thoughtfully produced cannabis while continuing to strengthen Broken Coast’s position within the category.”





Cherry Ztripez is an indica-dominant strain derived from Lemon Cherry x Z Animal, cultivated in strain-specific, laboratory-grade rooms and produced using Broken Coast’s signature process. Each batch is hang-dried, cold-cured, carefully milled and hand-packaged, ensuring a consistent and high-quality expression from harvest to shelf.

Broken Coast Cherry Ztripez will be available through licensed cannabis retailers in Canada in 7g whole flower, with a 1 x 1g blunt format launching at the end of May, and additional pre‑roll formats expected later this summer.

The launch also builds on Broken Coast’s recently refreshed packaging, designed to improve transparency and elevate the in‑store experience while maintaining the brand’s premium, craft‑forward identity. Updates include refined glass jars, enhanced product visibility across larger formats, and the introduction of Grower’s Notes—providing insight into each strain’s lineage, cultivation approach, and defining characteristics.

Canadian cannabis products are produced and distributed by Aphria Inc., a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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