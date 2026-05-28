Decorated Law Enforcement Officer and Local Surfer Kerri Hagerty Finds New Calling as Children’s Book Author with Heartwarming “Adventures of Olive and the Very Best Day Ever” Series

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than two decades serving her community in law enforcement, Kerri Hagerty is earning recognition in an entirely new arena with her heartwarming addition to children’s literature; the “Adventures of Olive and the Very Best Day Ever” series.

Hagerty, a decorated law enforcement officer with more than 20 years of dedicated service, is the author behind The Adventures of Olive and the Very Best Day Ever series, a growing collection of children’s books inspired by her real-life adventure dog, Olive.

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The series follows Olive, a lovable yet timid puppy who learns to overcome her fears with the help of an ever-growing cast of animal friends. The characters are vividly brought to life by illustrator Donna Stackhouse, who has more than 30 years of experience helping authors realize their creative visions.

The first two books in the series, Olive Learns to Surf and Olive Goes Camping, are now published and quickly gaining attention from families, educators, and young readers alike. Hagerty’s heartfelt storytelling is resonating with audiences searching for uplifting and meaningful children’s content.

What began as a creative hobby and outlet from the emotional demands of police work has quickly evolved into a breakout literary success.

“Writing started as a way to bring joy into my own life,” Hagerty said. “Law enforcement can be a difficult profession, you often see people in their worst moments. I wanted to create something positive, something that could spread joy to others, especially children.”

In Olive Learns to Surf, Olive confronts her fear of trying something new as her aquatic friends encourage her to believe in herself and ride her first wave. In Olive Goes Camping, Olive must overcome her fear of the dark during a camping adventure surrounded by supportive furry friends and the beauty of the outdoors. At the heart of both stories is a message many can relate to: courage grows through friendship, encouragement and perseverance.

The inspiration behind the series is the real-life Olive, Hagerty’s beloved dog and constant companion. Much like her fictional counterpart, Olive began life as a timid puppy before blossoming into the ultimate adventure dog who now enjoys surfing, camping, and exploring alongside Hagerty.

“Olive’s joy and zest for life touches everyone she meets,” Hagerty said. “I hope these books inspire children to embrace adventure, believe in themselves, and spread kindness wherever they go.”

Hagerty’s love of surfing also plays a meaningful role in her community involvement. In addition to her law enforcement career, she volunteers as a surfing coach for the Special Olympics.

“This is my third year coaching with the Broward County Shakas surf team, and it has been an amazing experience,” Hagerty said. “My hours in the water with these awe-inspiring athletes have quickly become the highlight of my week.”

The books are published through Hagerty’s company, Hang 20 Books, a playful nod to surf culture. While surfers traditionally “Hang 10,” surf dogs “Hang 20.” The company’s tagline, “Spread Joy,” reflects Hagerty’s personal mission and the foundation of the series.

“Spreading joy is something I truly believe in,” Hagerty said. “If these books can help even one child feel more confident or bring a smile to someone’s face, then they’ve done exactly what I hoped they would.”

With additional adventures and a series of coloring and activity books already in development, Hagerty plans to continue expanding Olive’s world while sharing messages of courage and friendship with readers everywhere.

Literary talent also runs in the family. Hagerty’s emergence as an author continues a family tradition of storytelling and service. Hagerty is the sister of award-winning thriller author Sean Hagerty, a highly decorated retired Special Operations Soldier and recipient of three Bronze Stars with Valor.

After 25 years of military service, Sean Hagerty retired from the Army and is the author of the Dane Cooper thriller series, including Jones Point and Cabal. The third book in the series, 22 Reasons Why, is scheduled for publication in the spring of 2027. Sean Hagerty is also the co-author of a historical children’s book, Ben the Pen, scheduled for publication in July 1st 2026.

The siblings will share a space at the upcoming Occoquan Riverfest in historic Occoquan, Virginia for a book signing and author meet-and-greet.

For more information about Kerri Hagerty, The Adventures of Olive and the Very Best Day Ever series or Hang 20 Books, visit www.Hang20Books.com. For more information about Sean Hagerty, Jones Point or Cabal, and Ben the Pen, visit www.authorseanhagerty.com

Media Contact:

Hang 20 Books (Kerri Hagerty)

Email: info@hang20books.com

Website: hang20books.com

Phone: (954) 903-7188

Hagerty Strategic Group (Sean Hagerty)

Email: sean@authorseanhagerty.com

Website: authorseanhagerty.com

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