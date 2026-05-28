Baker Hughes, Equinor Extend Significant Contracts to Support North Sea Energy Production

Integrated drilling and well services solutions support developments offshore Norway

Intervention services extend the life and performance of existing wells in the North Sea

HOUSTON and LONDON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday two significant contract extensions with Equinor to provide integrated drilling and well services solutions, as well as wireline intervention services. These multi-year extensions will support Equinor’s offshore hydrocarbon production goals in the North Sea.

Under the integrated drilling and well services contract, Baker Hughes will deploy holistic solutions for projects in both mature and greenfield developments. Baker Hughes will leverage capabilities across its Well Construction and Completions, Intervention and Measurement portfolios to support development on the Norwegian continental shelf. Advanced technologies, including Kantori™ autonomous well construction solution and TRU-ARMS™ advanced reservoir mapping services, will be used to efficiently develop offshore resources.

Under the intervention contract, Baker Hughes will provide fully integrated intervention services that combine its suite of surface and downhole solutions with complementary technologies from service partners to extend the life and performance of offshore wells in the North Sea. The contract extension will expand the scope of service delivery of the Baker Hughes technology portfolio centered around the PRIME Technology Platform, supporting production optimization and emissions reduction across the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

“Baker Hughes’ ability to provide holistic solutions that unlock incremental value for our customers has been proven through decades of operation in the North Sea,” said Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment Amerino Gatti. “From greenfield well construction operations to interventions that extend the life of mature fields, our innovative technologies and ability to integrate our services can help create a more secure energy future for Norway and all of Europe. We look forward to being part of this new chapter of collaboration with Equinor.”

Baker Hughes has played a key role in Norway’s energy sector for decades, with thousands of employees and facilities across the country. Earlier this year, the company opened its new Subsea Services Center of Excellence and manufacturing plant in Dusavik, and it operates a Center of Excellence for Plug & Abandonment in Stavanger.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

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