A New and More Powerful Pace

Brea, Ca, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BREA, Calif. (May 28, 2026) Aventon, a leader in accessible ebike innovation, today launched

the Pace 5 REC, the newest evolution of the brand’s very first electric bike. True to the Pace

family’s comfort-first philosophy, the Pace 5 REC is built for riders who want effortless power,

an upright fit, and the confidence to ride farther, without extra complexity.

Effortless Power, Total Comfort

The Pace 5 REC upgrades to a 36V, 750W hub motor, delivering up to 1,440W of peak power in

Boost Mode makes hills and headwinds feel far more manageable, all while maintaining a

notably quiet ride. The bike also includes new regenerative braking, which gives riders the option to recover battery power. The combination of a more efficient electrical system and regenerative braking enables an up to 75-mile cruising range.

The Pace 5 REC features an updated comfort-focused geometry with a low step-through frame,

swept-back handlebars, and an adjustable stem, helping minimize strain on the back, wrists, and joints.

Smart, Connected Riding, Without the Complexity

The Pace 5 REC is powered by Aventon’s ACU (Aventon Control Unit) the bike’s onboard

intelligence hub, combining 4G connectivity, GPS tracking, and integrated Smart Security so

riders always know where their bike is. Key connected features include:

4G+GPS Tracking & Alerts: Real-time bike location and activity notifications.

Integrated E-Lock: Secure your bike directly from the Aventon App or Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Connectivity: Power off the bike, engage the E-Lock, and track rides from your wrist.

OTA Updates: New capabilities delivered over time through the Aventon App.

Built for All Riders

The Pace 5 REC is designed for two types of riders: the easy going explorer, who values an

intuitive, confidence-inspiring ride over specs and stats, and the active retiree, who wants ebiking to be part of a healthy, enjoyable lifestyle without extra physical strain. The step-through frame, upright geometry, and Class 2/3 versatility make the Pace 5 REC a natural fit for riders at every stage of life.

“The Pace was the eBike that started it all for Aventon, and the Pace 5 REC is the most capable

version we’ve ever built,” said Kris Heineman, Senior Brand Director at Aventon. “We designed

this ebike for riders who want to feel comfortable and in control, whether they’re cruising

through the neighborhood or exploring new routes across town. It’s powerful, smart, and built to ride.”

MSRP: $1,799

Available in 5 Colorways: Anvil, Lagoon, Sakura, Glacier Mint, Koi

To learn more about the Pace 5 REC, please visit aventon.com .

About Aventon:

Aventon was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brea, California. Born from a passion for

bicycle racing, Aventon has grown into one of the leading ebike brands in North America. The

company’s mission is to redefine adventure by combining innovative technology, thoughtful

design, and an outstanding riding experience. Aventon controls the majority of its value chain

internally and employs hundreds of staff worldwide to shape the future of two-wheeled e-

Mobility.

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Press Contact:

Tom Sweeney / PR Manager

tsweeney@aventon.com