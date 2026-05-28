Ingredion announces strategic partnership with Sanstar Limited expanding access to pharma and food ingredient markets in India

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions for food, beverage, pharma and industrial markets, announced a joint venture with Sanstar Limited and an equity stake in Sanstar, India’s leading manufacturer of corn-based specialty products. The partnership combines local expertise with global formulation and innovation capabilities to serve high growth pharma and food ingredient verticals in India.

“India represents an increasingly important growth market for Ingredion. Our partnership with Sanstar expands our presence with a reputable local partner that complements our existing businesses in India with the opportunity to scale a broad specialty ingredients platform,” said Jim Zallie, chairman, president and CEO of Ingredion. “Sanstar's sourcing and manufacturing capabilities, combined with Ingredion's formulation and go-to-market expertise, create the opportunity to offer food and pharma customers differentiated offerings to serve the rapidly evolving needs of Indian consumers while also providing export opportunities from India.”

India's specialty starch and functional ingredients market is among the fastest-growing in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by expanding domestic consumption, rising pharmaceutical exports and increasing regulatory focus on clean-label and sustainable formulations.

This venture will quickly establish a local platform for vertically integrated, science-led specialty ingredients and solutions for customers across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, home and beauty categories.

Through the agreement, Ingredion will form a joint venture with Sanstar and make a 9% equity investment in the company. The companies will commission a green field construction project to manufacture a diversified portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical and other ingredient products for high-value end-use markets.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing, pharmaceutical and industrial markets. With Ingredion’s Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

About Sanstar Limited

Sanstar Limited is one of India's leading corn-based specialty products and ingredient solutions companies, engaged in the manufacture of starch, glucose, modified starches, dextrose and other corn derivatives. Listed on BSE (544289) and NSE (SANSTAR), the Company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and serves a diverse range of industries including food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, paper, and textiles. Sanstar is committed to sustainable, responsible manufacturing and consistently investing in technology-led growth.

Media Contact:

Rick Wion

rick.wion@ingredion.com