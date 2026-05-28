AI Agents Can Now Monitor and Manage Networks Through New Domotz MCP Server

DRAPER, Utah, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Both humans and AI agents can now monitor and manage networks together through any MCP-compatible AI client, with no separate AI tier and no markup on AI service consumption. Domotz, the cloud-based network monitoring and management platform used to monitor more than 40,000 networks across 190 countries, today announced general availability of the Domotz MCP Server — a vendor-built, vendor-supported integration that delivers this capability. The launch arrives as IT teams, managed service providers, and AV integrators pilot AI agents to manage multi-site networks, while most network monitoring vendors have yet to ship a production-ready answer.

Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard for connecting AI agents to live systems, has rapidly become the way IT teams plan to bring agents into production workflows. Across the network monitoring category, vendor responses have largely fallen into three patterns: no MCP server at all, an embedded copilot locked inside the vendor’s own dashboard or an unofficial community wrapper without vendor support. The Domotz MCP Server exposes significant operational capability — troubleshooting, reporting, configuration, and remediation — to any MCP-compatible AI client the customer chooses.

“Technology operators shouldn't have to choose between the tool that runs their network and the AI agents they want to operate it from,” said Raj Sabhlok, CEO of Domotz. “The Domotz MCP Server makes those the same workflow with no new pricing tier and no new vendor to add.”

Through the MCP Server, technicians can use more than 50 MCP tools to query networks in plain language and create AI agents that can act on their behalf — investigating issues, creating alerts, attaching sensors, comparing configuration backups, and executing remediation actions, among others. The same prompt that investigates one network can investigate every network, helping IT teams extend the same level of attention to smaller sites that flagship accounts have always received.

“We are already seeing how AI can transform service delivery when it connects our professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) workflows,” said Dan Spray, President and Founder of PrecisionIT. “What the Domotz MCP Server adds is the missing network operations layer. If a customer reports poor Wi-Fi connectivity, an AI agent can move from the ticket to Domotz, check access point health, signal quality, device status, and network conditions, and then recommend or initiate the right next step. That means faster triage, fewer manual checks, and a much clearer path from customer complaint to resolution.”

Availability and Pricing

The Domotz MCP Server is available immediately and is included at no additional cost for all Domotz customers. New users can access the MCP Server through a free 14-day trial of Domotz. The MCP Server is compatible with any MCP-supported AI client, including ChatGPT and Claude. More information is available at www.domotz.com/mcp-server.php.

About Domotz

Domotz is a cloud-based network monitoring and management platform headquartered in Draper, Utah. Founded in 2015, Domotz is used by managed service providers, internal IT teams, and system integrators to discover, monitor, and remotely manage network-connected devices across multiple sites from a single dashboard or LLM. The platform serves more than 3,600 customers, monitors over 40,000 networks daily, and operates in 190 countries. Domotz is SOC 2 Type II certified and ISO 27001 compliant. Learn more at www.domotz.com.

Media Contact:

Jace Holyoak, Director of Product Marketing and Growth

Domotz, Inc.

marketing@domotz.com | +1 385-263-8551