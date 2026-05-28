$1,260 Bn Infrared Detector Markets, 2035 - Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Have Created Profitable Opportunities

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrared Detector Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Infrared Detectors, Type of Technology, Type of Wavelength, Type of Application, Type of Vertical, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global infrared detector market size is estimated to grow from USD 592.9 billion in the current year to USD 1.26 trillion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period, till 2035.



The importance of infrared detectors in areas like thermal imaging, night vision, low-level radiation detection, non-contact measurements, and industrial applications has broadened the potential for growth in the infrared detector market. These detectors are essential in a wide variety of fields, ranging from security surveillance to consumer electronics.



There is a diverse selection of infrared detectors, including indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs), lead selenide (PbSe), lead sulfide (PbS), mercury cadmium telluride (MCT), and quantum well-infrared photodetectors (QWIP), each of which holds significant value in specific industries. In today's fast-paced technological environment, with the rising demand for advanced safety and security solutions, infrared detectors have proven to be an ideal option and have become fundamental to security systems.



Infrared detectors, or sensors, are electronic devices that identify and measure infrared radiation present in their surroundings. Infrared radiation is a type of electromagnetic radiation characterized by a longer wavelength than visible light, measuring approximately 0.75 to 1000 micrometers. These detectors function by transforming this radiation into an electrical signal, enabling the generation of images, measurements, and thermal energy analyses.

The advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning have created profitable opportunities for industry participants to adapt to the evolving demands of consumers. As a result of the increasing need for security and surveillance, along with the rising incorporation of detectors in vehicles and ongoing advancements in sensor technologies, the infrared detector market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America captures the majority share of the market. The factors contributing to the region's dominant position include a higher adoption rate of infrared detectors in various key applications and a robust presence of industry players. In addition, Europe is expected to see a quicker growth rate, driven by a strong demand for security and surveillance solutions, regulatory backing, and ongoing technological innovations.



Infrared Detector Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Infrared Detector



Based on type of infrared detector, the global infrared detector market is segmented into photon infrared detectors which include indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs), lead selenide (PbSe), lead sulfide (PbS), mercury cadmium telluride (MCT), quantum well-infrared photodetectors (QWIP).

According to our estimates, currently, the thermal infrared detectors segment captures the majority of the market share and this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that the infrared microbolometer detector is extensively utilized in uncooled infrared detectors due to its durability and cost-effectiveness, driving the growth of this segment.



These thermal detectors function by measuring infrared radiation through the detection of temperature increases in materials that absorb infrared energy. Their compatibility with mass-market uses, including consumer electronics, automotive, and security and surveillance, enhances the demand for these products



However, the photon infrared detectors segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, thereby accelerating the overall growth of the photonics market.



Market Share by Type of Technology



Based on type of technology, the global infrared detector market is segmented into cooled infrared detectors and uncooled infrared detectors.

According to our estimates, currently, the uncooled infrared detectors captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their use in a wide variety of applications, especially in the automotive sector for night vision and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Further, their cost-effectiveness in comparison to cooled infrared detectors enables them to be utilized in a wider range of applications.



However, the cooled infrared detectors segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to their ability to minimize thermal noise, detect faint signals, and provide superior resolution.



Market Share by Type of Wavelength



Based on type of wavelength, the global infrared detector market is segmented into long-wave infrared (LWIR), mid-wave infrared (MWIR), and short-wave infrared (SWIR).

According to our estimates, currently, short-wave infrared segment captures the majority of the market share, owing to their wavelength range of approximately 1 to 1.9, which provides high-resolution imaging and superior quality in both day and night conditions. Additionally, the benefits of short-wave infrared in covert surveillance and the identification of camouflaged objects further boost market demand.



However, the long-wave infrared segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its extensive applications across various industries, including thermal imaging, environmental monitoring, automotive, and medical diagnostics.



Market Share by Type of Application



Based on type of application, the global infrared detector market is segmented into gas and fire detection, people and motion sensing, scientific applications, security and surveillance, spectroscopy and biomedical imaging, and temperature measurement.

According to our estimates, currently, security and surveillance segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for robust security, particularly in residential, commercial, and military sectors, is likely to drive the need for infrared detectors.



However, the motion sensing segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This trend can be attributed to the growing integration of these detectors into cameras, alarm systems, perimeter security, home automation, and gaming.



Market Share by Type of Vertical



Based on type of vertical, the global infrared detector market is segmented into automotive, medical, military & defense, oil & gas, residential & commercial, scientific research, semiconductor & electronics.

According to our estimates, currently, automotive segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for sophisticated vehicle safety features and technologies.



However, the medical sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This trend can be attributed to the extensive application of infrared detectors in medical imaging, patient monitoring, and non-invasive diagnostics.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $592.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1260 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Excelitas

FLIR Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics

InfraTec

Lynred

Murata Manufacturing

Nippon Ceramic

Raytheon

Sofradir

TE Connectivity

Teledyne

Texas Instruments

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