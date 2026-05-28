Ozone Sterilization Systems Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $2.12 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ozone Sterilization Systems Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The ozone sterilization systems market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating that it will expand from $1.36 billion in 2025 to $1.49 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1%. This growth is fuelled by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increased awareness of eco-friendly sterilization methods, stricter food safety regulations, expanded healthcare infrastructure, and the burgeoning demand for rapid disinfection technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $2.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. This growth will be driven by increased investment in smart disinfection systems, the adoption of automated and connected sterilization equipment, the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and the push for sustainable sanitation technologies. Key trends include the rising adoption of portable ozone sterilization systems, demand for chemical-free disinfection solutions, integration of automated sterilization chambers, and a focus on high-capacity industrial ozone systems.

The prevalence of hospital-acquired infections substantially drives the ozone sterilization systems market. Ozone sterilization systems mitigate these infections by effectively eliminating pathogens within healthcare environments, thereby ensuring safer patient treatment and reducing infection transmission risks. Notably, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reported that in the EU and EEA, nearly 4.3 million patients contracted healthcare-associated infections annually during 2022-2023, highlighting the urgent demand for effective sterilization solutions.

Key companies in this sector are focusing on innovative product development, such as automatic ozone generation systems, which ensure efficient, chemical-free sterilization. For instance, Salher Iberica S.L. launched the OZ Wizard in 2024, a cutting-edge automatic ozone generation system designed for water and environmental protection. This system features advanced ozone generators with automated control units, enabling precise ozone output regulation and seamless integration with existing water treatment infrastructures.

Xylem Inc.'s acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. in 2023 for $7.5 billion underscores the strategic importance of technological advancement and expanded portfolios in the water treatment sector. This acquisition positions Xylem to enhance its offerings within municipal and industrial sectors while driving growth in integrated water management services.

North America led the ozone sterilization systems market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region. Major players include Toshiba Corporation, Xylem Inc., ESCO International Ltd., Novatec S.r.l., and Salher Iberica S.L., among others. These companies are navigating market dynamics affected by tariffs on imported equipment, which, while raising costs, are also spurring domestic innovations for cost-efficient and energy-optimized solutions.

The comprehensive market research offers insights into the global market size, regional shares, and emerging opportunities, providing a foundational resource for stakeholders aiming to excel in the ozone sterilization systems industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Ozone Sterilization Systems Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Ozone Sterilization Systems Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.2 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Portable Ozone Sterilization Systems

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Chemical-Free Disinfection Solutions

4.2.3 Growing Integration of Automated Sterilization Chambers

4.2.4 Expansion of Ozone Sterilization in Water Treatment Applications

4.2.5 Rising Focus on High-Capacity Industrial Ozone Systems



5. Ozone Sterilization Systems Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2 Research Institutes

5.3 Food and Beverage Industry

5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.5 Industrial Facilities



6. Ozone Sterilization Systems Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Ozone Sterilization Systems Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Portable Ozone Sterilization Systems, Fixed Ozone Sterilization Systems

9.2. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

9.3. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Healthcare Facilities, Laboratories, Food Processing, Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

9.4. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, Food and Beverage Industry, Industrial, Other End-Users

9.5. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Market, Sub-Segmentation of Portable Ozone Sterilization Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Handheld Ozone Sterilizers, Tabletop Ozone Sterilization Units, Mobile Cart Based Ozone Systems, Battery Operated Ozone Sterilizers, Compact Laboratory Ozone Sterilizers, Portable Room Ozone Disinfection Units, Portable Water Ozone Sterilizers, Portable Air Ozone Sterilizers

9.6. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Market, Sub-Segmentation of Fixed Ozone Sterilization Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Large Chamber Ozone Sterilization Systems, Industrial Scale Ozone Sterilizers, Built in Ozone Sterilization Chambers, Integrated Cleanroom Ozone Systems, Centralized Ozone Disinfection Systems, Fixed Pipeline Ozone Sterilization Units, High Capacity Ozone Sterilization Systems, Automated Fixed Ozone Sterilizers



10. Ozone Sterilization Systems Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Ozone Sterilization Systems Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

Toshiba Corporation

Xylem Inc.

ESCO International Ltd.

Novatec S.r.l.

Salher Iberica S.L.

Ozone Solutions Inc.

Guangzhou Quanju Ozone Technology Co. Ltd.

Ozone Engineers Inc.

Absolute Ozone LLC

Lenntech B.V.

Ozonetech Systems AB

Biozone Scientific International Inc.

O3 Pure LLC

Primozone Production AB

Oxyzone Pty Ltd

Ozone Safe Food Technologies Inc.

Ozonator Industries Inc.

Ozone Environmental Technology Sdn Bhd

Ecozone Technologies Ltd.

Enaly Ozone Generator Inc.

Ozone Technologies & Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

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