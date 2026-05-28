Chemical Gas Sterilizers Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $2+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Gas Sterilizers Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The chemical gas sterilizers market has seen consistent growth, expanding from $1.64 billion in 2025 to $1.71 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 4.5%. This growth is driven by the demand for sterilizing heat-sensitive medical instruments, adoption of ethylene oxide and hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, healthcare infrastructure investments, and regulatory compliance. By 2030, the market is projected to reach $2.06 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. Key factors are the rise in compact, automated sterilizers, multi-chamber systems demand, laboratory applications expansion, and eco-friendly solutions. Major trends include portable and low-temperature sterilization systems and integrated automated systems.

The increase in surgical procedures is a significant growth driver for the chemical gas sterilizers market. This uptick is fueled by a rise in chronic disease prevalence, the aging population, and advancements in technology. Chemical gas sterilizers play a crucial role in maintaining sterile conditions for surgical procedures, reducing infection risks, and ensuring patient safety. For instance, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported an increase in surgical procedures using their da Vinci systems, highlighting the sector's growth and the subsequent demand for sterilization.

Companies in the market are innovating, as seen with Andersen Sterilizers Inc.'s launch of the EOGas 4PLUS system, which refines sterilization efficiency and safety. This system reduces EO gas usage significantly and combines sterilization and aeration in a single chamber. Strategic moves such as Allentown LLC's acquisition of ClorDiSys Solutions Inc. also highlight the market's dynamic nature, allowing firms to expand into more comprehensive sterilization services and enhance their market positioning.

Major players in the chemical gas sterilizers market include 3M Company, STERIS plc, Fortive Corporation, Getinge AB, among others. North America leads as the largest regional market, but Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing area. The market includes the sale of diverse sterilizers such as ozone, peracetic acid, and chlorine dioxide gas sterilizers. The value is derived from factory gate sales and includes related services. The goods are consumed across various regions, and revenues are calculated as consumption values within the regions.

Tariffs on imported sterilizers and related components impact the market by raising costs, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. However, this also promotes local manufacturing and innovation in sterilization technology, enabling long-term growth. The market study includes detailed industry statistics, trends, regional shares, and competitor analysis, offering comprehensive insights for success in the chemical gas sterilizers space.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Portable Gas Sterilizers

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Low-Temperature Sterilization Solutions

4.2.3 Growing Integration of Automated Sterilization Systems

4.2.4 Expansion of Multi-Gas Sterilization Capabilities

4.2.5 Rising Focus on Pharmaceutical and Laboratory Applications



5. Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospital and Specialty Clinics

5.2 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturers

5.3 Laboratories

5.4 Research and Academic Institutes

5.5 Other Healthcare Facilities



6. Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers, Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers, Nitrogen Dioxide Sterilizers, Other Product Type

9.2. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Direct Sales, Distributor Sales, Online Sales

9.3. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Medical Instruments, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Laboratory Equipment

9.4. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospital and Specialty Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturers, Other End-User

9.5. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Single Chamber Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers, Multi Chamber Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers, Portable Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers

9.6. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers, Plasma Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers, Compact Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers

9.7. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Nitrogen Dioxide Sterilizers, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Low Concentration Nitrogen Dioxide Sterilizers, Automated Nitrogen Dioxide Sterilizers, Tabletop Nitrogen Dioxide Sterilizers

9.8. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Product Type, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Ozone Gas Sterilizers, Formaldehyde Gas Sterilizers, Hybrid Gas Sterilization Systems



10. Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Chemical Gas Sterilizers Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

3M Company

STERIS Public Limited Company

Fortive Corporation

Getinge Aktiebolag

Xiamen Shinva Medical Instrument Co Ltd.

Sotera Health Company

Belimed AG

Advanced Sterilization Products Inc.

Matachana Group S.A.

Fedegari Autoclavi Societa per Azioni

Tuttnauer Europe B.V.

Andersen Sterilizers Inc.

Sterile Safequip Chemicals Limited

MMM Group Gesellschaft mit beschrankter Haftung

Cistron Systems Pvt. Ltd.

DE LAMA Societa per Azioni

ERNA Medical Equipment Co Ltd.

Noxilizer Inc.

Steelco S.p.A.

Steri Techni Fab Pvt. Ltd.

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