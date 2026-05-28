Tampa Bay Tattoo Removal Enhances Skin Clearance Standards with the Addition of Picosecond Technology

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents across the Tampa Bay area now have access to the fastest and most powerful laser technology in the aesthetic industry as Tampa Bay Tattoo Removal announces the expansion of its service capabilities. By integrating the Asclepion PicoStar ® , backed by Astanza , the studio is expanding its specialized toolkit, offering shorter treatment times and enhanced results for all skin types.

As a high-performance addition to the studio's current FDA-cleared technology, the PicoStar® enables Tampa Bay Tattoo Removal to provide a sophisticated, multi-tiered strategy for ink removal that is nearly unparalleled in the area. By combining the ultra-fast pulses of the PicoStar® with the Trinity's multi-wavelength capabilities, the team can tailor each procedure to the particular pigment density, age, and depth of any given tattoo.

"Our goal has always been to provide our community with the most versatile and advanced options for reclaiming their skin," said the Tampa Bay Tattoo Removal team, Nicholas Nizer IV, RN BSN CLS, and Anna Nizer, CLS. "The addition of the PicoStar® allows us to provide a specialized picosecond solution alongside our trusted Trinity system. This allows us to treat more of our community, speeding up the removal process for patients who want the latest in pulse-speed technology."

The Science of the Picosecond

The PicoStar® introduces ultra-short pulses, measured in trillionths of a second, to create a photoacoustic effect that shatters ink into microscopic particles. When utilized alongside the studio's existing Q-Switched technology, it ensures that even the most stubborn, deeply embedded inks are addressed effectively.

The integration of the PicoStar® allows Tampa Bay Tattoo Removal to offer a more nuanced range of services, including:

Complete Removal: Faster pathways to clear skin using advanced pulse technology.

Faster pathways to clear skin using advanced pulse technology. Selective Removal: Erasing specific names or sections while preserving the surrounding art.

Erasing specific names or sections while preserving the surrounding art. Cover-Up Fading: Lightening existing tattoos to provide artists with a clean canvas for new work.

Lightening existing tattoos to provide artists with a clean canvas for new work. Permanent Makeup Removal: Safe, gentle removal of microblading and eyebrow tattoos.

Safe, gentle removal of microblading and eyebrow tattoos. Scalp Micropigment Removal (SMP): Precise correction or removal of scalp pigments to restore a natural appearance.





Tampa Bay Tattoo Removal is now accepting appointments for the PicoStar®. For more information or to book a consultation, visit tattooremovaltampabay.com or call (813) 703-2506.

About Tampa Bay Tattoo Removal

Tampa Bay Tattoo Removal is a premier destination for laser tattoo removal in the Tampa Bay region. Featuring a powerhouse lineup of medical-grade technology, including the Astanza Trinity and the Asclepion PicoStar®, the studio is dedicated to providing safe, effective, and customized ink-clearing solutions for every client.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser integrates advanced, FDA-cleared laser platforms with industry-leading service, clinical training, and go-to-market support. As the exclusive U.S. distributor for Quanta System's aesthetic laser portfolio, Astanza provides world-class technology under the Amplified by Astanza standard of excellence. Every device is backed by our core brand promise, The Astanza Experience, featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and customized business strategies through the Growth Accelerator Program. Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work™ and ranks #27 on Fortune's 2024 Best Workplaces in Health Care™. Learn more at astanzalaser.com or call (800) 364-9010.