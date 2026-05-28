|To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
28 May 2026
Company announcement number 43/2026
Result of auction/tap sales of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12E, 12F and 12G
Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12E and 12F for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® Green and RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2026.
In addition to the above-mentioned auctions, Realkredit Danmark has conducted tap sales with value date 1 July 2026 of bonds in series 12G for the refinancing of RD Euribor3®.
The result of the auctions/tap sales is set out in the appendix to this announcement.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
Attachment