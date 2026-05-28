Kelly Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TROY, Mich., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce strategy and solutions provider, today announced the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York: June 4, 2026

Management is scheduled to present at 9:05 a.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.



East Coast IDEAS Conference in New York: June 10, 2026

Management is scheduled to present at 8:35 a.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.



Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference: June 18, 2026

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.



Kelly’s investor presentation is available on the Company’s website.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect approximately 375,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services and solutions ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2025 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

KLYA-FIN

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Thomas

(248) 251-7264

scott.thomas@kellyservices.com