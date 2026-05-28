Century Fire Protection Acquires GSC Fire & Security and Titan Fire Protection

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) today announced that its subsidiary, Century Fire Protection (“Century”), has recently acquired GSC Fire & Security (“GSC”) and Titan Fire Protection (“Titan”). The existing management teams of both businesses have retained minority equity interests and will continue to oversee their respective day-to-day operations. Terms of the two transactions were not disclosed.

GSC, founded in 2004 and based in Austin, Texas, provides fire alarm installation and fire alarm and sprinkler inspection, repair and monitoring services to multi-family residential and commercial clients in the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas and surrounding regions within Texas.

Established in 1997 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Titan is a leading provider of fire sprinkler installation and retrofit services to a broad range of commercial and institutional end markets, including healthcare facilities, storage facilities, schools and multi-family properties in the Tampa metropolitan area and across Central Florida.

“These additions further advance Century’s strategy of enhancing our scale and broadening our service capabilities and geographic footprint across our operations,” said Richard Deeb, CEO of Century. “The acquisitions of GSC and Titan bolster our presence in the fast-growing U.S. Sun Belt region. We are excited to be partnering with the leaders of both businesses to deepen our fire sprinkler and alarm capabilities and drive further growth in these markets,” he concluded.

ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates more than $5.5 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV", and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.firstservice.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

Jeremy Rakusin

CFO

FirstService Corporation

(416) 960-9566