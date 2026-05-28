ONECNA Redefines the American Commute: Launching High-Performance A2 and T3 E-Scooters to Bridge the Urban Mobility Gap

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONECNA, the high-performance electric mobility brand known for its rugged engineering and off-road excellence, today announced the official North American launch of its 2025 urban commuter series: the A2 and T3 electric scooters. This strategic expansion marks the brand's first major move from niche off-road enthusiasts to the mainstream daily commuter market, bringing a new standard of power and durability to city streets across the United States.





By introducing the A2 and T3 models, ONECNA is addressing a long-standing frustration in the micro-mobility sector: the compromise between underpowered "disposable" budget scooters and prohibitively expensive high-end machines. Both models are designed to provide the industrial-grade reliability of ONECNA’s famous GT series in a compact, city-friendly form factor, with pricing strategically set to disrupt the mid-range market.

A Performance Legacy Reimagined for the City

Since its founding in 2021 by a dedicated group of engineers and riders, ONECNA has been driven by a singular mission: to make high-performance mobility accessible without the exorbitant "luxury" markups. The brand first established its reputation with the heavy-duty GT series—the GT7, GT8, and GT9—which became household names among thrill-seekers for their reinforced frames and ability to handle the harshest terrains.

However, as the urban e-scooter market boomed, ONECNA’s engineering team identified a massive, unaddressed gap. Most commuter-focused brands were offering flimsy models that struggled with basic city challenges—failing to climb gentle slopes, providing insufficient range for modern commutes, and showing signs of structural failure after only a few months of use.

"We saw the frustration of riders who trusted our quality but didn't need a 50 MPH off-road beast for their daily trip to the office or campus," stated the ONECNA Chief Product Officer. "The A2 and T3 are the answer to that disconnect. They bring our 'performance-first' DNA to the daily stop-and-go of downtown traffic, ensuring that the same engineering rigor that conquers dirt trails can now conquer the urban grind".

The ONECNA A2: The Dual-Motor Powerhouse for Under $650

Leading the new lineup is the ONECNA A2, a model that redefines what an "affordable" commuter can achieve. While the vast majority of scooters in this price segment rely on small single motors, the A2 refuses to compromise, featuring a sophisticated dual-motor setup that delivers a combined peak power of 3000W.

Unrivaled Acceleration and Speed : Engineered for the professional who needs to keep pace with city traffic, the A2 reaches a top speed of 35 MPH under ideal conditions. This level of power ensures that acceleration remains responsive and "thrilling," rather than sluggish, even when merging onto busy multi-lane roads.

: Engineered for the professional who needs to keep pace with city traffic, the A2 reaches a top speed of under ideal conditions. This level of power ensures that acceleration remains responsive and "thrilling," rather than sluggish, even when merging onto busy multi-lane roads. Extended Range for Long Commutes : Equipped with a 48V 20Ah high-capacity battery, the A2 offers a lab-tested range of up to 45 miles . This makes it a "bridge" between traditional commuters and long-distance explorers, allowing users to go an entire week on a single charge or tackle longer round-trip commutes without "range anxiety".

: Equipped with a 48V 20Ah high-capacity battery, the A2 offers a lab-tested range of up to . This makes it a "bridge" between traditional commuters and long-distance explorers, allowing users to go an entire week on a single charge or tackle longer round-trip commutes without "range anxiety". Climbing and Load Capacity : Designed to solve the "hill problem" common in cities like San Francisco or Seattle, the A2 boasts a 30° maximum climbing angle . It is built for a wide range of adult riders, supporting a maximum load of 265 LBS with a reinforced frame that maintains stability under pressure.

: Designed to solve the "hill problem" common in cities like San Francisco or Seattle, the A2 boasts a . It is built for a wide range of adult riders, supporting a maximum load of with a reinforced frame that maintains stability under pressure. Disruptive Pricing: By offering these specifications at under $650, ONECNA is effectively bringing premium off-road performance to a price point previously occupied by entry-level models.





The ONECNA T3: Agile Efficiency and Reliability for Under $600

For riders who prioritize portability and streamlined design, the ONECNA T3 offers a sophisticated alternative that doesn't sacrifice the brand's core commitment to build quality.

Lightweight Urban Engineering : Weighing approximately 25.5KG , the T3 is designed for the "multimodal" commuter. It is easy to carry up stairs, stow in a car trunk, or slide under a desk, making it the perfect companion for small city apartments.

: Weighing approximately , the T3 is designed for the "multimodal" commuter. It is easy to carry up stairs, stow in a car trunk, or slide under a desk, making it the perfect companion for small city apartments. Refreshing Aesthetic : Moving away from the dull, industrial look of many competitors, the T3 features a user-friendly design with vibrant orange and blue accents , adding a modern, energetic touch to the morning commute.

: Moving away from the dull, industrial look of many competitors, the T3 features a user-friendly design with vibrant , adding a modern, energetic touch to the morning commute. Optimized Performance : The T3 is powered by a 1000W peak power single-motor setup, tuned for the stop-and-go rhythm of busy city centers. With a top speed of 28 MPH and a dependable 40-mile range , it provides a steady, controlled experience that is ideal for both beginners and experienced riders who prefer a more relaxed cruise.

: The T3 is powered by a 1000W peak power single-motor setup, tuned for the stop-and-go rhythm of busy city centers. With a top speed of and a dependable , it provides a steady, controlled experience that is ideal for both beginners and experienced riders who prefer a more relaxed cruise. Safety and Comfort: Despite its price of under $600, the T3 includes a full lighting system—front headlight, turn signals, and rear brake light—along with a front and rear shock absorption system. This ensures a smoother, safer ride on uneven urban pavement and cracked city sidewalks.

Comparative Engineering: Two Personalities, One Standard of Quality

To assist American consumers in choosing the right tool for their lifestyle, ONECNA has detailed the shared and differing specifications of the two models:

Feature ONECNA A2 ONECNA T3 Motor Type Dual Motor (3000W Peak) Single Motor (1000W Peak) Top Speed 35 MPH 28 MPH Battery Specs 48V 20Ah 48V 15.6Ah Max Range 45 Miles 40 Miles Max Climbing Angle 30° 30° Max Load Capacity 265 LBS 265 LBS Official Price Under $650 Under $600

While the A2 is engineered for "power, speed, and steeper hills," the T3 is the clear winner for those valuing "reliability, portability, and an accessible entry point". However, ONECNA has ensured that both models share the same 265 LBS load capacity and 30° climbing ability, ensuring that no matter the price, the rider is never left stranded at the bottom of a hill.

Strategic Market Impact: Breaking the "Disposable" Cycle

The launch of the A2 and T3 series is a direct response to the "planned obsolescence" prevalent in the budget e-scooter market. ONECNA's entry into the commuter space is an invitation for riders to invest in longevity.

"For too long, urban riders have settled for underpowered machines that break down after a few months," said ONECNA’s Marketing Director. "The T3 and A2 are not 'watered-down' versions of our off-road bikes; they are purpose-built machines designed to bring the same durability that our fans love to the daily urban explorer. We aren't just selling a scooter; we are providing a dependable daily companion".





About ONECNA

Founded in 2021, ONECNA is a reliable electric scooter brand dedicated to pushing the boundaries of performance, accessibility, and value. From its origins in the high-stakes world of off-road racing to its new expansion into urban transit, ONECNA prioritizes quality in every component—from corrosion-resistant frames to high-capacity battery management systems. With a loyal following of tens of thousands of riders across North America, the brand continues to redefine micro-mobility by offering premium specs at transparent, budget-friendly prices.

For more information on the A2 and T3, or to explore the full ONECNA lineup, visit the official website at https://onecnascooter.com/.

Contacts

Taki L.

Chief Marketing Officer, ONECNA

Email: [support@onecnascooter.com]

Phone: (213)809-7824

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