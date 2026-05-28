Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $5.97 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global manufacturing production planning and scheduling software market is witnessing robust growth, increasing from $3.91 billion in 2025 to $4.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. This uptrend is driven by factors such as growth in global manufacturing output, complexity in supply chains, demand for operational efficiency, and increased automation. From 2026, the market is projected to reach $5.97 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9%. The forecast period will experience significant impact from AI-driven predictive scheduling, cloud-based solutions, sustainable production planning, and IoT integration in smart factories.

Digital transformation is a key driver in this market, enhancing efficiency and process automation. Manufacturing software supports this shift by offering real-time data integration and predictive analytics, which optimize operations and reduce downtime. For instance, Eurostat reported that 52.74% of EU enterprises utilized cloud computing services in 2025, reflecting a substantial increase from 2023. As digital transformation accelerates, it continues to be a catalyst for market expansion.

Leading companies like NETRONIC, through products like the Just Plan It platform, are advancing with solutions that feature extended JIT scheduling and interactive tooltips for enhanced production coordination and reduced operational errors. The platform offers visibility and agility by automating schedule recalibration and providing resource insights, supporting lean manufacturing strategies.

Strategic mergers and acquisitions are shaping the market landscape as well. In October 2024, QAD Inc. acquired Phenix Software Inc., enhancing its scheduling capabilities and broadening its portfolio to better support global manufacturing. Such moves underscore the importance of real-time scheduling and adaptability in manufacturing processes.

The competitive landscape includes major companies like MasterControl Inc, Acumatica Inc, and Global Shop Solutions Inc, among others. North America held the largest market share in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region through 2030.

Manufacturing production planning and scheduling software comprises revenues from services such as workflow optimization and real-time monitoring. The market value covers goods sold within the service offering but excludes resales along the supply chain.

The industry faces challenges such as tariffs on industrial hardware, which have affected IT infrastructure costs, especially impacting on-premises and hybrid solutions. However, these tariffs are also driving localized investments and cloud adoption.

The comprehensive market research report on manufacturing production planning and scheduling software includes statistics on market size, regional shares, and competitive analysis. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, offering insights into market trends and opportunities for growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) Solutions

4.2.2 Rising Integration with ERP and Supply Chain Management Systems

4.2.3 Growing Demand for Real-Time Production Visibility

4.2.4 Expansion of Cloud-Based Deployment Models

4.2.5 Rising Focus on Minimizing Production Downtime and Waste



5. Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Automotive

5.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.3 Electronics and Semiconductors

5.4 Food and Beverage

5.5 Pharmaceuticals



6. Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market, Segmentation by Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Production Scheduling, Capacity Planning, Resource Allocation, Inventory Management, Order Management, Reporting and Analytics

9.3. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid Solutions

9.4. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.5. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market, Segmentation by End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods

9.6. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Enterprise Resource Planning, Supply Chain Management, Advanced Planning and Scheduling, Production Scheduling, Demand Forecasting, Inventory Management

9.7. Global Manufacturing Production Planning Scheduling Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting, Implementation, Training and Support, Maintenance, System Integration, Customization



Companies Featured

MasterControl Inc

Acumatica Inc

Global Shop Solutions Inc

PlanetTogether Inc

Simio LLC

ProShop Canada Inc

MRPeasy Ou

Prodio Ltd

Asprova Corporation

Favro AB

MangoGem S A

Statii

MIE Solutions Ltd

Boyum IT Solutions GmbH

WorkClout

Cetec ERP LLC

Ganacos SAS

Productoo

Katana Technologies Ou

Synchro Software Ltd

Odoo S A

Plantune

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjbax5

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