Second Hand Furniture Market: USD 62.66 Billion by 2031 with Residential Segment Holding 58.15% Revenue Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the second hand furniture market size was valued at USD 47.17 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 49.46 billion in 2026 to USD 62.66 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.85%. Market growth is being supported by expanding circular-economy regulations, increasing commercial furniture resale activity, and the rising popularity of retailer-led buyback and refurbishment programs. Digital marketplaces are further streamlining bulky-item transactions through integrated listings, payments, and delivery solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rapid urban relocation trends and expanding online classifieds platforms, while North America continues to maintain a strong market position backed by established resale infrastructure and ongoing office space restructuring.

Second Hand Furniture Market Growth Drivers

Digital Resale Platforms Simplify Large Furniture Transactions

Online resale platforms are making it easier for consumers and businesses to buy and sell second hand furniture by improving product discovery, communication, and delivery coordination. Mobile-friendly listing tools, integrated search features, and cross-platform visibility are helping sellers reach wider audiences while reducing the complexity traditionally associated with bulky-item transactions. At the same time, logistics providers are strengthening fulfillment capabilities through services such as home delivery, assembly, placement, and removal support. As marketplaces increasingly integrate these services into the purchasing journey, second hand furniture transactions are becoming faster, more transparent, and more convenient for buyers and sellers alike.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says “Our assessment of the second-hand furniture market combines extensive review of company activity, pricing trends, distribution developments, and consumer purchasing patterns, providing decision-makers with a balanced view of market dynamics. The research applies a consistent and transparent analytical framework, helping stakeholders compare findings with greater confidence than reports built on narrower or less clearly defined methodologies.”

Office Downsizing Fueling a Steady Flow of Reused Furniture

Ongoing office closures and space reductions in major markets are steadily increasing the amount of high-quality used workplace furniture entering the resale ecosystem. As large tenants adjust to changing space needs, items like desks, chairs, meeting tables, and storage units are often released while still in usable condition, strengthening supply for second-hand buyers. Organized decommissioning processes help companies redirect surplus through reuse, donation, and recycling instead of disposal, improving overall material recovery. Corporate asset management programs and specialist platforms make it easier for organizations to redistribute furniture across internal sites or external buyers. Much of this equipment would previously have been discarded despite remaining functional, creating opportunity for refurbishment and resale at lower cost. With ongoing workplace reconfiguration and lease turnover, this stream of surplus inventory is expected to remain consistent, supporting a resilient circular furniture market.

Second Hand Furniture Market Share by Region

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key growth hub for second-hand furniture, supported by the rapid scaling of online classifieds and mobile-first marketplaces in countries across the region. These platforms are improving discovery and communication, making it easier for buyers and sellers to connect and complete transactions quickly. High population density in urban centers also supports efficient local pickup and short-distance delivery, which suits bulky items like furniture. However, growth remains uneven due to differences in logistics infrastructure and regulations, with major cities seeing the strongest momentum. At the same time, increasing demand for product authenticity and traceability is encouraging platforms to introduce verification and trust features. This helps improve confidence in higher-value used items and strengthens the overall resale ecosystem.

North America remains a leading region in the used furniture market, supported by well-established online marketplaces, consistent corporate office restructuring, and retailer-led trade-in programs that help replenish resale inventory. A strong network of charities and nonprofit organizations also plays a major role in redirecting usable furniture to communities, complementing commercial resale channels and supporting circular economy goals. In many urban areas, improved delivery and setup services make it easier to handle large or heavy items, boosting buyer confidence. At the same time, ongoing workplace downsizing continues to generate demand for quality office furniture among remote workers, small businesses, and startups. Retail resale initiatives further encourage acceptance of refurbished products by offering inspected and restored items through trusted channels.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Second Hand Furniture Market Report

By Product Type

Sofas & Couches

Beds & Headboards

Tables (Dining, Coffee, Side)

Chairs & Stools

Storage Furniture (Wardrobes, Cabinets)

Office Furniture

Outdoor Furniture



By Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic & Composite

Upholstered

Others (Glass, Rattan)



By End User

Residential

Commercial Offices

Hospitality & Leisure

Educational Institutions

Others (Healthcare, Public)



By Distribution Channel

Online Marketplaces

Specialty Re-sale Stores

Thrift & Charity Shops

Auction Houses

Peer-to-Peer / Classifieds



By Region

North America



Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Overview – Second Hand Furniture Industry

Study Period 2021-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 49.46 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 62.66 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.85% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material, By End User, By Distribution Channel and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Second Hand Furniture Companies: Covers a global and market-level overview, key segments, available financial information, strategic insights, company rankings and market share for major players, along with their products, services, and recent developments.

eBay Inc.

Facebook Marketplace

Xianyu (Alibaba’s Idle Fish)

Adevinta

IKEA (Buyback & Preowned / As-Is)

Chairish, Inc.

1stDibs.com, Inc.

AptDeco, Inc.

Craigslist

OfferUp

Gumtree

Leboncoin

OLX Group

Marktplaats

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

British Heart Foundation (Furniture & Electrical)

The Salvation Army Family Stores

CORT Furniture Outlet

Beverly Hills Chairs

Rework Office Furniture (Chicago)

Get in-depth industry insights on the second hand furniture market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/second-hand-furniture-market?utm_source=globenewswire

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