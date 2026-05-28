EARNED Signs Minnesota Twins Organization Pitcher Kyle Bischoff as Brand Ambassador

BOSTON, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED announced today that professional pitcher Kyle Bischoff of the Minnesota Twins organization has joined the brand as an official ambassador.

Bischoff’s journey through professional baseball reflects the foundation EARNED was built on — consistency, discipline, and earning opportunities through daily work rather than hype.

Throughout his professional career, Bischoff has continued climbing through the Twins organization, competing with affiliates including the Wichita Wind Surge and St. Paul Saints while building a reputation for toughness, preparation, and professionalism.

“Kyle represents exactly what EARNED stands for,” said the founders of EARNED. “Nobody gives you anything in professional baseball. You have to show up every day and earn it.”

“I’m excited to partner with a brand that reflects the work and discipline baseball requires,” said Bischoff. “The message behind EARNED is something every player understands.”





EARNED has quickly become one of baseball’s fastest-growing culture brands by focusing on the grit, discipline, and mindset that connects youth, high school, college, and professional players.

The partnership with Bischoff continues EARNED’s mission of highlighting athletes whose stories are built around perseverance, resilience, and daily commitment to improvement.

Bischoff will appear in upcoming EARNED content campaigns, social media features, and brand storytelling initiatives focused on player development, preparation, and the mindset required to compete at the professional level.

The announcement follows EARNED’s continued expansion of athlete partnerships across professional and amateur baseball as the brand builds a community centered around discipline, resilience, and earning success through preparation.

For more information, visit EARNEDbaseball.com or follow @EARNEDbaseball on Instagram.

About EARNED

EARNED is a baseball culture brand, founded by 3rd and 4th grade brothers, built around the belief that nothing is given and everything is earned. The brand creates storytelling and apparel for athletes who embrace hard work, preparation, and discipline on and off the field.

The Uniform of Hustle.

Media Contact: Support@Earnedbaseball.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e49710a3-e70c-4120-957d-96884ece10fc