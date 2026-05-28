NevGold Announces Up To 53.7% Antimony, And Fourteen Samples Over 2% Antimony, From Surface Sampling On Pre-Strip Dump

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce surface grid and grab sampling results from the historical Pre-Strip Dump at the antimony (“Sb”) and gold (“Au”) Limousine Butte Project (the “Project”, “Limo Butte”) in Nevada. The Pre-Strip Dump material was not processed during the 1989-1990 Golden Butte pit mining operation. The surface sampling program highlights the significant high-grade antimony potential at-surface in the Pre-Strip Dump. After the surface sampling, the Company completed a test-pit sampling program consistent with the methodology used on the historical gold leach pads. With pending results from the test-pit sampling program, the Pre-Strip Dump will potentially be incorporated into the upcoming antimony-gold Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”), which is nearing completion.

Key Highlights

High-grade antimony results up to 53.7% Sb, with six samples over 10% Sb, and fourteen samples over 2% Sb, highlighting the significant antimony potential at-surface in the Pre-Strip Dump:

LRSUD-27 : 53.71% Sb LRSUD-31 : 35.62% Sb, 0.20 g/t Au LRSUD-28 : 24.32% Sb LRSUD-30 : 16.68% Sb, 0.21 g/t Au LRSUD-29 : 16.27% Sb, 0.16 g/t Au LRSUD-33 : 11.89% Sb, 0.11 g/t Au LRSUD-32 : 7.60% Sb, 0.22 g/t Au LRSUD-10 : 5.19% Sb LRSUD-18 : 4.01% Sb, 0.48 g/t Au LRSUD-09 : 3.95% Sb LRSUD-24 : 3.87% Sb, 0.21 g/t Au LRSUD-07 : 3.48% Sb, 0.15 g/t Au LRSUD-11 : 2.44% Sb, 0.30 g/t Au LRSUD-15 : 2.17% Sb



It is estimated that material on the Pre-Strip Dump was from adjacent to the Nevada Antimony Mine and Lage Antimony Prospect, which mined high-grade antimony in the World War II era

Nevada Antimony Mine and Lage Antimony Prospect are key drill targets in 2026



After completing the surface grid and grab sampling program, the Company followed-up with a test-pit sampling program focused on potentially advancing the Pre-Strip Dump into the upcoming antimony-gold MRE

Test-pit sampling program results are pending



Maiden antimony-gold MRE on the historical gold leach pads, Pre-Strip Dump, and larger project area, including Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley, is advancing and nearing completion

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “The initial surface sampling program on the Pre-Strip Dump has yielded some of the highest antimony grades seen at Limo Butte. With up to 53.7% Sb, and six samples over 10% Sb, we are extremely encouraged about the prospects of this newly defined area of the Project, which could further add to the at-surface, near-term antimony production scenario in addition to the historical gold leach pads. We are rapidly progressing the work on the MRE to include the Pre-Strip Dump, the historical gold leach pads, Resurrection Ridge, Cadillac Valley, and other satellite targets. The upcoming MRE will be the first time in modern history that this critical milestone has been completed at Limo Butte, and it will incorporate a large, approximate 130,000 meter drillhole database across the entire Project area.”

Figure 1 – Figure outlining the Pre-Strip Dump, which is immediately adjacent to the historical Golden Butte pit which was a gold mining operation in 1989-1990. It is estimated that the Pre-Strip Dump material was from adjacent to the historical Nevada Antimony Mine and Lage Antimony Prospect, which mined high-grade antimony in the World War II era. Surface sample results include 53.71% Sb, 35.62% Sb, 24.32% Sb, 16.68% Sb, 16.27% Sb, and 11.89% Sb, with fourteen samples above 2% Sb. To view image please click here

Figure 2 - Selective rock chip sample LRSUD-29 grading 16.27% Sb and 0.16 g/t Au, with coarse euhedral stibiconite, antimony oxide mineral, crystals embedded in a silicified matrix. To view image please click here

Figure 3 – The Pre-Strip Dump is located immediately adjacent to the past-producing Golden Butte Pit, which was a gold-focused mining operation in 1989-1990. The initial surface sampling results from the Pre-Strip Dump highlight the high-grade antimony potential, which is further at-surface material in addition to the historical Crushed and Run-of-Mine gold leach pads. To view image please click here

Table 1: Pre-Strip Dump Sample Results

Sample ID** % Sb g/t Au LRSUD-27 53.71% 0.05 LRSUD-31 35.62% 0.20 LRSUD-28 24.32% 0.07 LRSUD-30 16.68% 0.21 LRSUD-29 16.27% 0.16 LRSUD-33 11.89% 0.11 LRSUD-32 7.60% 0.22 LRSUD-10 5.19% 0.09 LRSUD-18 4.01% 0.48 LRSUD-09 3.95% 0.05 LRSUD-24 3.87% 0.21 LRSUD-07 3.48% 0.15 LRSUD-11 2.44% 0.30 LRSUD-15 2.17% 0.03 LRSUD-22 1.48% 0.45 LRSUD-16 0.91% 0.31 LRSUD-26 0.65% 0.23 LRSUD-14 0.53% 0.27 LRSUD-12 0.24% 0.12 LRSUD-21 0.20% 0.83 LRSUD-05 0.19% 0.09 LRSUD-19 0.14% 0.31 LRSUD-17 0.12% 0.14 LRSUD-06 0.10% 0.29 LRSUD-13 0.09% 0.38 LRSUD-04 0.09% 0.18 LRSUD-08 0.04% 0.13 LRSUD-02 0.03% 0.12 LRSUD-03 0.02% 0.05

*Initial surface sampling program was completed across the Pre-Strip Dump as seen in Figure 1 and Figure 3. After completing the surface sampling, the Company followed up with a test-pit sampling program where sample pits were dug to approximately 3.5 meters.

** LRSUD-01, LRSUD-20, LRSUD-23, LRSUD-25 were not sampled as Sample ID was established prior to the program execution.

Restatement of Marketing Contract from News Release on February 10, 2026 and New Contract Entered Into On April 21, 2026

On February 10, 2026 the Company announced that it had engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc. (“CDMG”), an arm’s-length service provider, to provide marketing and advertising services for an aggregate total of US$200,000 (the “Agreement”), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and applicable securities laws. CDMG was founded in 1985 by Craig Huey, a multiple award-winning expert in direct response marketing, direct mail, targeting strategy, and accountable advertising. The Agreement dated February 4, 2026, was revised to increase the total fees payable to CDMG of US$204,332 for marketing and advertising services, which was paid by the Company upfront. A second contract was entered into between the Company and CDMG on April 21, 2026, for a marketing and advertising campaign with total fees payable to CDMG of US$711,150, with a payment schedule of US$289,750 upon receipt, US$228,900 prior to production, and US$192,500 prior to mailing. The combined aggregate total of the two separate contracts is US$915,482, with a milestone and campaign-based program to be provided by CDMG with an anticipated term based on deliverables until August-2026. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, CDMG specializes in marketing, advertising, and public awareness across various sectors, including mining and metals. The agreements with CDMG contain no performance-based conditions, and CDMG will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. The individual providing the services on behalf of CDMG is Craig Huey. The principals of CDMG have confirmed that they have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and no right or intention to acquire such an interest. The agreements with CDMG are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Signed”

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com .

Sampling Methodology, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. Drill, surface, and test-pit samples are sent to ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method were completed.

The surface grid and grab samples weighed approximately 3 kilograms and were collected over a 1 meter area on grid and individual spot samples. Results from this sampling should only be used as a preliminary indicator of mineralization.

The sampling program was completed by the NevGold Geological Team, and was overseen by Greg French, the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold’s Qualified Person (“QP”) under National Instrument 43-101.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold’s Qualified Person (“QP”) under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the future project milestones such as the potential antimony-gold Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”), and inclusion of the Pre-Strip Dump in the MRE. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management’s assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.