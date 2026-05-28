Prolongation of the terms of office of the Supervisory Board members of AS Pro Kapital Grupp’s subsidiaries

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs its shareholders of the prolongation of the terms of office of the members of the supervisory boards of the group’s subsidiaries for the next three years.

From 19 June 2026 until 18 June 2029, the supervisory boards will continue with the following compositions:

AS Pro Kapital Eesti Supervisory Board: Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner, Oscar Crameri, and Giovanni Bozzetti.

AS Tondi Kvartal Supervisory Board: Patrick Jacques Bernard Werner, Oscar Crameri, and Giovanni Bozzetti.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 614 4920

e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee