Tumor Exosome Profiling Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $2.49 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumor Exosome Profiling Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The tumor exosome profiling market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $1.13 billion in 2025 to an estimated $1.32 billion in 2026, with a robust CAGR of 16.9%. This growth is driven by increasing cancer prevalence, advancements in molecular biology, and the rising adoption of liquid biopsy techniques. Additionally, enhanced research funding and demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools are contributing to market expansion.

The market is forecasted to reach $2.49 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.1%. Key drivers include the integration of AI and bioinformatics in exosome profiling, development in personalized medicine, and increased adoption of high-throughput exosome analysis platforms. The market trends to watch are the integration of liquid biopsy, automated sample preparation, multi-omics data profiling, and personalized cancer therapeutics.

The prevalence of cancer is a major factor propelling the tumor exosome profiling market. With over 35 million new cancer cases projected by 2050, reflecting a 77% increase from 2022, the demand for effective cancer management strategies is critical. Tumor exosome profiling plays a vital role by enabling early detection and personalized therapy guidance through the analysis of tumor-derived exosomes in body fluids.

Companies in the market are innovating with liquid biopsy-based exosome assays for early cancer detection and personalized therapy monitoring. Notably, Mercy BioAnalytics Inc. and University College London launched the Mercy Halo Ovarian Cancer Screening Test in June 2024, utilizing a blood test for ovarian cancer detection with a qPCR-based readout offering high sensitivity and specificity.

In September 2025, MDxHealth SA acquired Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. to expand its diagnostic offerings, emphasizing prostate cancer diagnostics through liquid-based testing. This acquisition highlights a strategic move to integrate ExoDx prostate cancer testing with existing clinical laboratory assets.

Prominent players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., NanoFCM Inc., and QIAGEN N.V., among others. North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market encompasses services such as exosome isolation, next-generation sequencing, and liquid biopsy services, with products including exosome analysis instruments, software, and biomarker profiling reagents.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Tumor Exosome Profiling Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Tumor Exosome Profiling Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Liquid Biopsy Integration

4.2.2 High-Throughput Exosome Analysis

4.2.3 Automated Sample Preparation

4.2.4 Multi-Omics Data Profiling

4.2.5 Personalized Cancer Therapeutics



5. Tumor Exosome Profiling Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.2 Research Institutes

5.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.5 Academic and Government Research Centers



6. Tumor Exosome Profiling Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Tumor Exosome Profiling Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Kits and Reagents, Instruments, Software, Services

9.2. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Market, Segmentation by Sample Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Blood, Urine, Saliva, Other Sample Types

9.3. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cancer Diagnostics, Prognostics, Therapeutics, Research

9.4. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Users

9.5. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Kits and Reagents, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Isolation Kits, Detection Kits, Quantification Kits, Labeling Reagents, Antibodies

9.6. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Instruments, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Flow Cytometers, Nanoparticle Tracking Analyzers, Ultracentrifuges, Microfluidic Devices, Polymerase Chain Reaction Machines (PCR) Machines

9.7. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Data Analysis Software, Visualization Software, Bioinformatics Platforms, Statistical Modeling Software, Exosome Tracking Software

9.8. Global Tumor Exosome Profiling Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sample Preparation Services, Exosome Isolation Services, Molecular Profiling Services, Data Analysis Services, Custom Assay Development Services



Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

NanoFCM Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. And Co. KG

Aethlon Medical Inc.

Cusabio Technology LLC

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Kimera Labs Inc

Diagenode Inc.

Creative Biolabs Inc

Izon Science Ltd.

System Biosciences LLC

Mercy Bioanalytics Inc

MtoZ Biolab

Capital Biosciences Inc.

ExoCan Healthcare Technologies Private Limited

INOVIQ Ltd

Codiak BioSciences Inc.

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