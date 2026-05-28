Medidata’s Next-Gen AI Imaging Solution Delivers Unprecedented Speed and Precision for Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions, today unveiled its enhanced, AI-powered imaging solution, within the Medidata Data Experience —which connects every stage of the clinical data lifecycle—at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2026 Annual Meeting ©. By integrating established AI with direct feedback from clinical study teams, this re-engineered capability shatters traditional imaging bottlenecks, delivering a new standard of unmatched accuracy and speed—critical for breakthroughs in oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Quantifiable Breakthroughs: AI-Delivered Precision and Speed

Medidata Imaging is built on proprietary algorithms engineered to deliver immediate, measurable impact to trials by solving major pain points in oncology and other image-dependent studies, including:

32% Faster Protected Health Information Redaction: An automated text detection algorithm eliminates the need for manual redaction

An automated text detection algorithm eliminates the need for manual redaction Greater than 97% Accuracy: AI-powered algorithms deliver anatomy verification with considerably greater accuracy than industry benchmarks

AI-powered algorithms deliver anatomy verification with considerably greater accuracy than industry benchmarks Quality Control Results in Minutes: Medidata Imaging will also soon include intelligent "patient similarity" quality control checks that validate patient identity, the presence of IV/oral contrast, and proper field of view, delivering nearly immediate, actionable feedback to rapidly address imaging issues and avoid costly delays



"At Medidata, we are embedding AI as a foundational element, bringing intelligence to every stage of the clinical journey—and Medidata Imaging is a critical component of that evolution,” said Wayne Walker, senior vice president, Data Experience at Medidata. “In oncology, where tumor progression serves as the primary endpoint in over 90% of trials, imaging provides the pivotal, objective proof required to determine a treatment's efficacy and deliver hope to patients. By infusing AI further into the Data Experience , we are delivering the transformative power of unprecedented accuracy and speed, directly accelerating clinical breakthroughs that lead to better patient outcomes."

More AI-Driven Breakthrough Functions Ahead

The complexity of modern clinical trials, especially for cancer therapies, requires a continuous evolution in clinical research technology. Building on its strong foundation—which supported more than 95% of all oncology drug approvals in 2025 and was preferred two-to-one by clinical trial sites—Medidata is continuing to invest in cutting-edge imaging capabilities to further advance oncology trials.

Targeted for launch next year, this suite of capabilities will feature, among other advancements, enhanced tumor detection and specialist interface, and one-click image transfers that leverage Medidata’s existing network of more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals. Taken together, these advancements will be another significant leap forward in connecting clinical sites with the speed of AI-driven innovation.

Visitors to ASCO can see demonstrations of Medidata Imaging at Booth #30099.

Please visit Medidata Imaging and Medidata A I to learn more. Information about the Medidata Data Experience is available here .

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating over 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 38,000 trials and 12 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and one of the largest clinical trial data sets in the industry. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,300 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com . Listen to our latest podcast, from Dreamers to Disruptors , and follow us at @Medidata.



About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com .

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