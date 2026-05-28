LASSO Launches LASSO Intelligence, the First Industry-Native AI Built for Event Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LASSO, the operating system for live event companies, today announced the beta launch of LASSO Intelligence, the first AI layer purpose-built for the live events industry. At its center is Lassie, an industry-native AI agent that understands the language, workflows, and operational complexity of event operations — from quoting, subrentals, load ins, to complex payroll and multi-site crew scheduling.

Most AI tools on the market are generalists. They can write an email or summarize a document, but they don't know what an A1 is, why replacing 10 no-call-no-shows last minute is chaotic, or why a subrental changes the margin on a show. LASSO Intelligence was built from the ground up for the people running event companies, designed to meet the terminology, decisions, data models, and workflows that define how this industry actually works. That means real visibility into the day, week, and month ahead, faster crew sourcing and last-minute roster swaps, cleaner event and shift build-outs, and tighter timekeeping, payroll, and budget reconciliation — so you always know what needs your attention right now.

"Event operators have spent years managing some of the most complex businesses on the planet with tools that weren't built for them," said Clay Sifford, CEO of LASSO. "Generic AI can't close that gap. It doesn't know your crew, your gear, or your margins. LASSO Intelligence does — because it's running on the same unified data model that already powers how our customers operate. It's not generic AI dropped into a product. It's built into the heart of the system our customers use every day."

Ask. Act. Alert.

LASSO Intelligence works in three distinct modes, all powered by Lassie:

Ask — Query your entire operation in plain language—even via voice-to-text. "What crew is unconfirmed for this week?" or "Who are my top-rated A1s available the weekend of the 18th?" No report building. No analyst required. Every answer shows its sources so customers can verify or correct.

— Query your entire operation in plain language—even via voice-to-text. "What crew is unconfirmed for this week?" or "Who are my top-rated A1s available the weekend of the 18th?" No report building. No analyst required. Every answer shows its sources so customers can verify or correct. Act — Execute multi-step workflows from a single request. Build an event, staff a roster, pull a cost summary, send crew invites — Lassie shows the full plan, the customer confirms once, and she runs it.

— Execute multi-step workflows from a single request. Build an event, staff a roster, pull a cost summary, send crew invites — Lassie shows the full plan, the customer confirms once, and she runs it. Alert — Proactive monitoring of events, crew coverage, asset availability, and project health. Lassie surfaces what matters before anyone has to go looking.





Built for Live Events, Not Repurposed for Them

LASSO Intelligence runs on the unified LASSO data model — crew, inventory, payroll, and projects together in one system. That means data fixes in LASSO flow immediately into every answer Lassie gives. There's no separate AI database, no manual data uploads, and no risk of the AI making decisions on stale information.

Customer data is never used to train AI models. Admin controls let customers decide exactly which team members, connectors, and services have access to Intelligence features. Every action Lassie takes is fully reversible.

Early Customer Reaction

LASSO Intelligence is launching with a cohort of beta customers spanning event production, AV, and staffing companies, each putting Lassie to work against real operational data and live event workloads.

"People worry AI is about job security. The truth is we're stretched thin already. Anything LASSO Intelligence can take off our plates means our team's brains are freed up for the work that actually matters — recruiting crew, building relationships, making the calls that move the business forward. That's the value."

Daniel Johnson, Application Owner – LASSO, Solotech

"We came to LASSO because we needed a real system for scheduling, equipment, and quoting — not another spreadsheet. LASSO Intelligence builds on that. In the first few days, it caught double bookings, pulled VIP customer breakdowns with technician history, and automated a schedule export that used to eat hours of manual work. The difference from generic AI is that LASSO Intelligence understands the platform intimately, so it actually infers what I'm asking for. It makes LASSO approachable for managers and support staff who haven't been deeply trained on it — and that's a game changer for how we operate."

Rick Ralls, Sr. Logistics Manager, Eventions AV | Compass Group @ Microsoft

"I'm in the warehouse, on a job site, or driving 90% of the time — not at my laptop. Being able to pull out my phone and tell Lassie 'create an event' or 'find me crew for tonight' changes what's possible for how I run operations. This is where our industry needs technology to go."

Austin McElwain, Director of Show Services, AFPC

Availability

LASSO Intelligence is available today in beta to a limited group of LASSO customers. General availability is expected later this year. Existing LASSO customers interested in joining the beta can request access by contacting their LASSO account team.