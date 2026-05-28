Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. Receives FAA Approval to Operate 10+ Passenger Charter Flights

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) (“Premier” or the “Company”), an emerging growth company in the private aviation sector, today announces it has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to charter flights that allow for 10 or more passengers.

This approval represents a significant advancement in the Company’s operational capabilities and growth strategy. With the expanded capacity allowance, Premier plans to introduce two additional aircraft into service and also upgrade passenger capacity on a further 2x aircraft which are currently in service, consisting of two Bombardier Challenger jets and two Gulfstream G4 jets, beginning in July 2026.

This approval allows the Company to proceed with the upgrades and the addition of the two Gulfstream aircraft. The Company believes that these aircraft, if fully chartered, have the ability to generate up to an additional $10 million in incremental annual revenue, commencing in July 2026.

The rollout plan includes:

Reconfiguring 1x Challenger 601 and 1x Challenger 604 from 9 seats to 12, which can be added to the Company’s operating certificate within 2 to 4 weeks, allowing for rapid deployment into revenue service.





The two Gulfstream aircraft, which require additional pilot training and certification, with service entry targeted for July 2026.





The Company believes the expanded certification is a transformative development for the Company’s asset base and revenue potential. “The addition of our 10+ passenger approval has the ability to create a significant opportunity for our company,” said Ross Gourdie, President of Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. “This capability meaningfully expands our addressable market and enhances operational flexibility. We expect the addition of large cabin sized aircraft to our fleet positions Premier to capture higher-value charter opportunities and potential new destinations moving forward.” The Company believes the enhanced fleet mix will provide Premier Charter with the ability to better serve growing demand in the private aviation market, particularly for larger group travel and long-range charter missions.

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTCID: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts.

Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and with the goal of becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, fuel prices, regulatory changes, the availability of aircraft financing, the timely receipt and integration of any required FAA approvals and aircraft modifications and the Company’s ability to integrate and operate the newly acquired aircraft, and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent reports.

Media Contact: Ross Gourdie,

President Premier Air Charter

(858) 304-2665

office@premieraircharter.com

Investor Relations:

Stuart Smith SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com 512-267-2430